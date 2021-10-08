Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder weigh in for 3rd fight at heaviest ever

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his title against Deontay Wilder on Saturdy night at T-Mobile Arena, the third fight between the two.

Tyson Fury poses during a weigh-in event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Fiury will fight Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight title bout on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Deontay Wilder stands on a scale during a weigh-in event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Wilder will fight Tyson Fury in a heavyweight title bout on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Deontay Wilder poses during a weigh-in event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Wilder will fight Tyson Fury in a heavyweight title bout on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tyson Fury poses during a weigh-in event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Fiury will fight Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight title bout on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on stage during a weigh-in event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Fury and Wilder will fight in a heavyweight title bout on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Deontay Wilder poses during a weigh-in event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Wilder will fight Tyson Fury in a heavyweight title bout on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder meet on stage during a weigh-in event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Fury and Wilder will fight in a heavyweight title bout on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Deontay Wilder poses during a weigh-in event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Wilder will fight Tyson Fury in a heavyweight title bout on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury weighed 274 pounds for his rematch with Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

He’s even bigger for their third fight.

Fury weighed in at 277 pounds Friday at the MGM Grand Garden and Wilder 238 — meaning both fighters will be the biggest they’ve been in the ring Saturday for their title fight at T-Mobile Arena.

Fury weighed 256.5 pounds for the first fight in December 2018. Wilder weighed 212.5 pounds for the first fight and 231 for the rematch.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) used his size to his advantage in the rematch by leaning on Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) during clinches en route to a seventh-round technical knockout.

Wilder doesn’t want that to happen again.

“I’m bench-pressing a little over 350, so whatever weight he comes in (at), I can lay on my back and lift him,” Wilder told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna after stepping off the scale. “There won’t be none of that brushing me and putting all his weight on me and things like that.”

Wilder was relatively subdued throughout the course of the promotion, deferring most of the trash talk to Fury. Wilder insisted again Friday that he’s calm before the most consequential fight of his career.

“When I’m not calm, my mind is cloudy. And when your mind is cloudy, it allows you to make bad decisions,” he said. “But when you’re calm, you can weather the storm. … You’re able to see certain things, and you’re able to make great decisions. I’m looking to be calm this fight so I can make great decisions.”

Fury took the opposite approach during his interview with Osuna and proclaimed his weight is foreshadowing “total obliteration.”

“That’s what it means to me, 277 pounds,” said Fury, adding that he doesn’t anticipate any adjustments from Wilder.

“(I envision this trilogy ending) with him severely hurt on the floor. Smashed to bits. Looking like he’s been run over by an 18-wheeler truck. He was complaining last time he had a cracked skull and an injured arm. I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

