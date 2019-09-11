Tyson Fury-Otto Wallin open workout highlights

Heavyweight boxer Tyson “The Gyspy King” Fury (28-0-1) will put his lineal heavyweight championship on the line when he faces undefeated Swedish boxer Otto Wallin (20-0, 1 NC) on Sep. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin will battle collide in the main event of a fight card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sep. 14. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the fight taking place on the weekend prior to Mexican Independence Day, Fury, a British fighter, donned a luchador mask and brought a Mexican flag for him to wave at the workouts.

Fury-Wallin take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday and will stream live on ESPN+ with the main event to set begin at 8:00 p.m. PT.

