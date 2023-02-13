61°F
Sports

Chiefs rally behind Mahomes to edge Eagles in Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2023 - 7:20 pm
 
Updated February 12, 2023 - 7:41 pm
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

A field goal with just eight seconds to play gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

The Chiefs rallied from a 24-14 halftime deficit with three consecutive offensive drives in the second half.

It was the second Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs in four seasons.

Playing through a high ankle sprain, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the Most Valuable Player Award.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

