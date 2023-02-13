Chiefs rally behind Mahomes to edge Eagles in Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs put together three consecutive touchdown drives in the second half to take a 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.
A field goal with just eight seconds to play gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.
The Chiefs rallied from a 24-14 halftime deficit with three consecutive offensive drives in the second half.
It was the second Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs in four seasons.
Playing through a high ankle sprain, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the Most Valuable Player Award.
