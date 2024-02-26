Coloradan wins Rock ‘n’ Roll half-marathon; Las Vegan takes women’s 10K
A 35-year-old from Colorado won the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas half-marathon on the Strip. A Las Vegan prevailed in the women’s 10K race.
Andy Wacker won the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas half-marathon Sunday on the Strip.
The 35-year-old from Boulder, Colorado, finished the 13.1-mile course in one hour, four minutes, 47 seconds.
Alice Wright, 29, of Flagstaff, Arizona, prevailed in the women’s half-marathon in 1:14:10.
Katarina Tadich, 37, of Las Vegas, won the women’s 10-kilometer race in 38:13. Ron Loewen, 34, of Surrey, British Columbia, won the men’s race in 33:37.
