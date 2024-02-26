65°F
Coloradan wins Rock ‘n’ Roll half-marathon; Las Vegan takes women’s 10K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2024 - 6:00 pm
 
Updated February 25, 2024 - 6:07 pm
Runners race in the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Racing Event on the Strip in Las ...
Runners race in the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Racing Event on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andy Wacker won the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas half-marathon Sunday on the Strip.

The 35-year-old from Boulder, Colorado, finished the 13.1-mile course in one hour, four minutes, 47 seconds.

Alice Wright, 29, of Flagstaff, Arizona, prevailed in the women’s half-marathon in 1:14:10.

Katarina Tadich, 37, of Las Vegas, won the women’s 10-kilometer race in 38:13. Ron Loewen, 34, of Surrey, British Columbia, won the men’s race in 33:37.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

