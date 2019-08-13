90°F
Football

Former Gorman star Tate Martell loses Miami starting QB battle

The Associated Press
August 13, 2019 - 9:51 am
 

The Miami Hurricanes named Jarren Williams as their starting quarterback over former Bishop Gorman star Tate Martell.

The redshirt freshman beat out highly-touted Ohio State transfer Martell and incumbent starter N’Kosi Perry.

Williams appeared in one game for Miami last season, completing one pass and rushing for a short touchdown.

The competition between Perry and Martell, who won three Nevada state championships at Gorman, is still open for the backup spot, and coach Manny Diaz said that will continue as the team prepares for its Aug. 24 season-opener against Florida.

Martell completed 23 of 28 passes for Ohio State a year ago.

