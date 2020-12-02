Las Vegas Bowl 2020 at Allegiant Stadium canceled

The Las Vegas Bowl has been canceled for the 2020 season, ESPN events announced on Wednesday.

Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A date had yet to be selected for the game, which was aiming for the week before New Year’s Day.

This year’s Las Vegas Bowl was going to be the first played at Allegiant Stadium but recent spikes in coronavirus cases have driven organizers to push it back to 2021.

