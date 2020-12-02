57°F
Football

Las Vegas Bowl 2020 at Allegiant Stadium canceled

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2020 - 3:11 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2020 - 3:21 pm
Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-J ...
Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Bowl has been canceled for the 2020 season, ESPN Events announced Wednesday.

A date had yet to be selected for the game, which was aiming for the week before New Year’s Day.

This year’s Las Vegas Bowl was going to be the first played at Allegiant Stadium but recent spikes in coronavirus cases have driven organizers to push it back to 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

