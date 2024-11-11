Arizona State’s surprising season could finish in Las Vegas Bowl

The Las Vegas Bowl takes place Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game following Week 11 of the college football season.

New SEC team projected to participate in Las Vegas Bowl

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during a NCAA college football game against Central Florida Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The bowl picture is starting to clear up after Week 11, including for the Las Vegas Bowl.

This year’s game takes place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium and matches a team from the current/former Pac-12 Conference against a representative from the SEC.

Projection: Arizona State vs. Missouri

The Sun Devils (7-2) are one of the feel-good stories of the college football season after winning three games in coach Kenny Dillingham’s first season. They were the choice for this game by 24/7 Sports, ESPN.com’s Kyle Bonagura and the Sporting News.

Arizona State held off Central Florida 35-31 on Saturday, scoring a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams. Jordyn Tyson hauled in the winning touchdown from quarterback Sam Leavitt with 4:55 remaining.

The schedule gets tougher for the Sun Devils, with No. 20 Kansas State (7-2) this week, followed by a matchup with No. 7 BYU (9-0) before facing rival Arizona (3-6) to close the regular season.

Other former/current Pac-12 teams appearing in projections are UCLA and Washington State.

The Tigers (7-2) kept their faint College Football Playoff hopes alive with a wild 30-23 victory over Oklahoma and were the pick by 24/7 Sports and ESPN.com’s Bonagura and Mark Schlabach.

After trailing 23-16 with two minutes remaining, Missouri tied the game on a touchdown reception by Theo Wease Jr. with 1:03 left and went ahead on a fumble return for a score with 22 seconds to play.

Missouri faces a tricky trip to South Carolina (6-3), followed by games against Mississippi State (2-8) and Arkansas (5-4).

