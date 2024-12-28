Ex-UNLV quarterback leads USC to dramatic win in Las Vegas Bowl
Former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava returned to Allegiant Stadium and led a game-winning touchdown drive for USC on Friday night in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Kyle Ford caught a 7-yard pass from Maiava with eight seconds remaining to lift the Trojans to a 35-31 victory over Texas A&M in front of 26,671 fans.
Ja’Kobi Lane caught seven passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns for USC (7-6). Maiava, a Liberty High School graduate, threw for 295 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Quarterback Marcel Reed gave Texas A&M (8-5) the lead with 1:49 to play on a 19-yard touchdown run. He threw for 292 yards and three scores with two interceptions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
