Las Vegas Bowl

Ex-UNLV quarterback leads USC to dramatic win in Las Vegas Bowl

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles out of a sack attempt by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
USC Trojans running back A'Marion Peterson (22) fights for more yards as Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) wraps him up during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jabre Barber (1) battles for yards as USC Trojans defensive tackle Gavin Meyer (91) and cornerback Jacobe Covington (14) wrap him up during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Texas A&M Aggies students and fans cheer on their team against the USC Trojans during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) breaks free for a run as USC Trojans defensive tackle Kobe Pepe (94) closes in during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Texas A&M Aggies fans cheer on their team against the USC Trojans during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) breaks free for a long run as Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Jordan Lockhart (45) misses during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) leaps over Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) on a kickoff return during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) leaps over Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) on a kickoff return during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) looks to secure a pass as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) reaches in during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jabre Barber (1) eyes a pass with USC Trojans cornerback Jacobe Covington (14) over his shoulder during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass as USC Trojans cornerback John Humphrey (19) attempts to bring him down during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) intercepts a p[ass intended for Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jabre Barber (1) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
USC Trojans fans celebrate a score against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) is taken down on a run by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Solomon Williams (30) and teammates during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
USC Trojans wide receiver Jay Fair (9) attempts to grab a pass as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) defends during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Texas A&M Aggies fans celebrate a score against the USC Trojans during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Micah Tease (4) loses his helmet on a run after a hit by USC Trojans linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (4) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) evades a tackle attempt on a touchdown run by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) evades a tackle attempt on a touchdown run by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Texas A&M Aggies fans flex in the stands against the USC Trojans during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
USC Trojans running back A'Marion Peterson (22) battles for more yards as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) wraps him up during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes (20) intercepts a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (34) during the first half of their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
December 27, 2024 - 11:22 pm
 

Former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava returned to Allegiant Stadium and led a game-winning touchdown drive for USC on Friday night in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Kyle Ford caught a 7-yard pass from Maiava with eight seconds remaining to lift the Trojans to a 35-31 victory over Texas A&M in front of 26,671 fans.

Ja’Kobi Lane caught seven passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns for USC (7-6). Maiava, a Liberty High School graduate, threw for 295 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Quarterback Marcel Reed gave Texas A&M (8-5) the lead with 1:49 to play on a 19-yard touchdown run. He threw for 292 yards and three scores with two interceptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

