Ex-UNLV QB ‘super grateful’ to return with USC for Las Vegas Bowl

Former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava, who transferred to USC this year, will lead the Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Friday.

FILE - Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava gets set to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava gets set to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava, right, runs past Notre Dame defensive lineman Loghan Thomas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

UNLV was getting ready for its first bowl game appearance since 2014 one year ago.

There, at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl media day on Christmas Eve, quarterback Jayden Maiava said he planned to “run it back” as the Rebels quarterback.

A lot has changed since then.

Maiava transferred to USC after being named the Mountain West freshman of the year with UNLV in 2023. He helped lead the Rebels to the program’s first-ever appearance in the conference’s title game, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games.

The Liberty High graduate returns Friday as the Trojans starting quarterback. He’ll look to help USC end a tumultuous season with a win against Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Maiava and the Trojans practiced all week at UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex. He called the buildup to the game “a full-circle moment” for him Thursday.

“(Practicing at UNLV) was a little weird at first,” Maiava said. “But I mean, just to understand that this is where I first started off at and it’s where it kind of all started for me, (I’m) super grateful.”

‘No regret’

Maiava and the Rebels lost 49-36 to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26, 2023. He announced his intention to leave the Rebels in a social media post Jan. 1.

“This decision to enter the transfer portal was not made lightly,” Maiava wrote. “I believe it is the right step for my personal and athletic growth, and I hope you understand and respect my choice.”

Maiava committed to Georgia at first but later flipped to USC. He started the campaign as quarterback Miller Moss’ backup, but got his shot when Miller was benched following a 4-5 start. He helped the Trojans go 2-1 their final three regular-season games to finish 6-6.

Maiava completed 60.8 percent of his passes on the year with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

UNLV, in the meantime, went 11-3. The Rebels returned to the Mountain West title game and won the LA Bowl against Cal on Dec. 18.

Maiava still stands by his choice to transfer.

“No regret,” he said Thursday. “I definitely believe that decisions that I’ve made in my past led me to this point today.”

Maiava added it was “tough” to follow how UNLV was doing because he was focused on USC. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said Maiava’s confidence never wavered even when he practiced behind Moss.

“Coaching Jayden, it’s been tremendous,” Riley said. “He’s a team-first guy. As you see up here, he’s incredibly humble. He’s been that way the whole way. He never expected anything other than for us to just coach him hard and develop him, and he was ready when his opportunity came.”

Transfer portal repeat

Maiava said Thursday he “kept tabs on” some of UNLV’s players, adding he knew some of them were looking to leave.

One of those players may have been kicker Caden Chittenden, who announced hours later he was transferring to USC.

Chittenden, a Faith Lutheran alum, was a homegrown recruit like Maiava. He also was named the Mountain West freshman of the year his lone season with the Rebels.

The pickup came after Riley said Monday the transfer portal needs to change. His team has lost almost 20 players since players were allowed to enter Dec. 9.

“There’s great examples of the transfer portal, a lot of them with teams that I’ve coached. So I’m certainly not here to say that it’s a bad thing, because it’s not,” Riley said Thursday. “Through this season, through the new playoffs, the positions it’s putting players coaches, staffs and universities in — it’s not good. It needs to get better.”

Riley added he believes college football has “never been better.” He’s hopeful the transfer situation can be fixed.

No pressure

Maiava was asked numerous times about his return Thursday, including whether he’ll feel pressure playing in front of a familiar crowd.

“It’s not really heavy on my shoulders,” Maiava said. “Coach Riley, the staff and my teammates do such a great job in preparing us to just go out there for battle and just compete at a really high level.”

Maiava instead said being an unofficial tour guide for his teammates has “been a great experience.”

USC isn’t the only one enjoying the sights. Texas A&M defensive tackle Albert Regis has been relishing the Las Vegas Bowl experience.

“A lot of people dream of coming out here, and I can see why,” Regis said. “Vegas is cool as hell.”

