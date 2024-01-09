Former UNLV quarterback finds new home in transfer portal

Las Vegas native and former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava committed to transfer to Georgia, according to multiple reports Monday

UNLV Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) watches the replay on screen while the Kansas Jayhawks take over offense during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former UNLV quarterback and 2023 Mountain West freshman of the year Jayden Maiava is transferring to Georgia, according to multiple reports Monday.

Maiava, a Las Vegas native who played high school football at Liberty, enjoyed a breakout season for the Rebels as a redshirt freshman. He completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 3,085 yards while throwing 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Maiava’s emergence was integral to UNLV’s 9-5 season. He guided the Rebels to their first Mountain West championship game appearance ever. He also led them to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the program’s first bowl game since the 2013 season.

Maiava told the Review-Journal he planned on staying for the 2024 season during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl media day, but entered his name in the transfer portal Jan. 1.

