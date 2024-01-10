28°F
UNLV Football

Ex-UNLV quarterback reportedly won’t transfer to Georgia

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 6:26 am
 
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's Gua ...
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA colle ...
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) throws past Kansas linebacker Taiwan Berryhill Jr. (6) durin ...
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) throws past Kansas linebacker Taiwan Berryhill Jr. (6) during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Jayden Maiava, the former UNLV and Liberty High quarterback who announced he was transferring to Georgia on Monday, has flipped his commitment and will now transfer to Southern California, according to multiple reports.

Maiava, the Mountain West freshman of the year, completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 277 yards and three TDs. His emergence propelled UNLV to its first MW championship game and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the Rebels’ first bowl appearance since the 2013 season.

Maiava told the Review-Journal during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl media day that he planned to stay at UNLV along with star wide receiver Ricky White and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Maiava then entered the transfer portal Jan. 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjouranal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

