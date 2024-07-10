UNLV football brings in new voice for radio broadcasts

UNLV’s football team is bringing in a Las Vegas native to be the new primary voice of its radio broadcasts.

UNLV football will have a new presence in its radio booth this season.

Las Vegas native Matt Neverett has assumed duties as the team’s primary radio voice.

Neverett has spent the past four seasons as the television play-by-play voice for Rebel games shown on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network for football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball.

Neverett has also been a broadcaster and production manager for the Las Vegas Aviators.

A former NCAA Division III baseball player at Bethany College in West Virginia, Neverett graduated from Appalachian State in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting.

He is the son of former UNLV and current MLB announcer Tim Neverett.

“I was really excited when the (opportunity) was presented to me,” said Matt Neverett, 30. “I remember my dad doing this 20 years ago, so UNLV football has always been near and dear to my heart. It’s something I’d like to do for a long time.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be involved with the UNLV football program. I’m super fortunate to get involved right now. Football has always been a passion of mine.”

Neverett replaces Russ Langer.

Former UNLV quarterback Caleb Herring will enter his eighth season as the football team’s radio analyst. Longtime local radio host Steve Cofield will continue his role as the Rebels’ sideline reporter.

