117°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV football brings in new voice for radio broadcasts

Matt Neverett (UNLV Athletics)
Matt Neverett (UNLV Athletics)
More Stories
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Senika McKie (0) catches a pass while Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Kwin ...
UNLV football picked to have strong season in Mountain West media poll
UNLV football gets kickoff time, TV info for home opener
UNLV football welcomes six additions, including experienced QB
UNLV football matchup against Syracuse to air on national TV
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2024 - 2:37 pm
 

UNLV football will have a new presence in its radio booth this season.

Las Vegas native Matt Neverett has assumed duties as the team’s primary radio voice.

Neverett has spent the past four seasons as the television play-by-play voice for Rebel games shown on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network for football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball.

Neverett has also been a broadcaster and production manager for the Las Vegas Aviators.

A former NCAA Division III baseball player at Bethany College in West Virginia, Neverett graduated from Appalachian State in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting.

He is the son of former UNLV and current MLB announcer Tim Neverett.

“I was really excited when the (opportunity) was presented to me,” said Matt Neverett, 30. “I remember my dad doing this 20 years ago, so UNLV football has always been near and dear to my heart. It’s something I’d like to do for a long time.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be involved with the UNLV football program. I’m super fortunate to get involved right now. Football has always been a passion of mine.”

Neverett replaces Russ Langer.

Former UNLV quarterback Caleb Herring will enter his eighth season as the football team’s radio analyst. Longtime local radio host Steve Cofield will continue his role as the Rebels’ sideline reporter.

Contact Ed Graney at @egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
UNLV football picked to have strong season in Mountain West media poll
recommend 2
UNLV football gets kickoff time, TV info for home opener
recommend 3
UNLV football welcomes six additions, including experienced QB
recommend 4
UNLV football matchup against Syracuse to air on national TV
recommend 5
Dedan Thomas Jr. chose UNLV over chasing NIL money. Here’s why
recommend 6
How this Raiders cornerback became a ‘pivotal piece’ of defense