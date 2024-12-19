UNLV shuts down Cal, earns 1st bowl win since 2000

The UNLV football team shut out Cal in the second half to secure a victory in the LA Bowl on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) gets tackled by Cal defensive back Jasiah Wagoner (8) during the first half of the LA Bowl NCAA college football game at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cal wide receiver Josiah Martin (17) scores a touchdown past UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) during the first half of the LA Bowl NCAA college football game at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) throws a pass during the first half of the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Cal at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV players celebrate after defeating Cal in the LA Bowl NCAA college football game at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Jackson Woodard and Jacob De Jesus ended their UNLV football careers hoisting golden trophies after the Rebels ended a 24-year bowl drought Wednesday at SoFi Stadium.

With a 24-13 win over Cal in the LA Bowl, the Rebels (11-3) cemented what would have already been regarded as the best season in program history.

Woodard, the Rebels’ first linebacker to be named an All-American, was named defensive MVP for his 12 total tackles, including one for loss, three quarterback hits and a pass breakup.

De Jesus claimed the offensive MVP after collecting 38 receiving yards and a touchdown, along with his three punt returns for 75 yards, including a 38-yarder with eight minutes to play.

It’s the school’s first bowl win since beating Arkansas in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2000.

The Rebels did it without former coach Barry Odom, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and star wide receiver Ricky White III, all of whom were instrumental in the program’s two-year resurgence.

A week before UNLV’s first back-to-back bowl game appearance, Odom exited for Purdue. Marion’s departure was announced by interim coach Del Alexander a day before the LA Bowl, and he is heavily reported to be the next head coach at Sacramento State.

White, the Rebels’ leading receiver and the Mountain West special teams player of the year, traveled with the team to Los Angeles but was seen in street clothes during warmups.

Alexander previously said White had missed at least one practice last week to “give some thought to his future,” but was still expected to return. White presumably opted out in order to protect himself from injury in the interest of his NFL hopes.

“Whatever Ricky does will be the right decision,” Woodard said last week. “We’ll go win, with or without him.”

That’s exactly what the Rebels did.

Freshman Caden Chittenden made a 48-yard field goal with 6:01 to play to give UNLV some breathing room at 24-13.

The Golden Bears (6-7) started the game down to their No. 3 quarterback, CJ Harris, who was escorted to the locker room early in the fourth quarter with an injury. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 109 yards and added 23 yards rushing.

Fourth-string true freshman EJ Caminong was 6-of-19 for 57 yards and added 18 rushing yards.

Freshman’s first TD

UNLV sixth-year senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who transferred from Campbell and began the season as a backup, completed only 5 of 18 passes, but they went for 96 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 27 yards.

After UNLV opened with a pair of three-and-outs, Cal took a 3-0 lead on a 43-yard field goal by Derek Morris.

The Rebels had an immediate answer. On the subsequent drive, which had already seen UNLV convert two third downs, Williams sent a 49-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Kayden McGee in the end zone on third-and-10.

It was McGee’s first collegiate touchdown and only his third catch this season.

Cal regained the advantage with another big run, as a fake handoff allowed wide receiver Josiah Martin to roll to a 29-yard touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

Electric fake punt

As soon as the second quarter began, it was as if UNLV made the collective decision to prove that bowl games don’t have to be boring.

On fourth-and-7, punter Marshall Nichols did the unthinkable. He flawlessly faked the punt and instead tossed it to defensive back Cameron Oliver, who was wide open with most of the players running downfield but a legal receiver behind the line of scrimmage. Oliver ran 52 yards to the Cal 9.

On the next play, Williams shoveled the ball off to De Jesus. After forcing his way into the end zone, he celebrated with a backflip and a Spider-Man-esque landing.

That gave Williams 19 touchdown passes for the season, the most for a UNLV player since Caleb Herring’s 24 in 2013.

With less than two minutes remaining in the period, UNLV’s defense held Cal to another field goal after it had first-and-goal at the 1-yard line, and the Rebels entered halftime with a 14-13 lead.

The Rebels shut out Cal in the second half.

Running back Kylin James made a 23-yard touchdown run after a fumble recovery by Jett Elad to give the Rebels a 21-13 lead with 2:13 left in the third quarter.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.