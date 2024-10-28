Colorado, Coach Prime remain possibility for Las Vegas Bowl

The Las Vegas Bowl takes place Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game after Week 9 of the college football season.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders argues for a call in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Coach Prime coming to the Las Vegas Bowl looks like more of a possibility after Week 9 of the college football season.

This year’s game takes place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium and will pit a team from the current/former Pac-12 Conference against a representative from the SEC.

Projection: Colorado vs. Vanderbilt

The No. 23 Buffaloes improved to 6-2 overall and became bowl eligible with a 34-23 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday. After a bye this week, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ squad has winnable games remaining against Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State as it chases a Big 12 championship.

It’s unlikely Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter would play in the bowl game, but 24/7 Sports and CBS Sports both have the Buffaloes headed to Allegiant Stadium.

Other former Pac-12 teams that could be in consideration are Arizona State and Cal.

The Commodores have been one of the surprises of the SEC at 5-3, with an upset victory over Alabama to their credit. Vanderbilt took Texas to the wire Saturday before falling 27-24.

Quarterback Diego Pavia leads the Commodores, who can become bowl eligible with a win this week at Auburn. Vanderbilt closes the regular season against South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and CBS Sports projected the Commodores to go to Las Vegas. Other potential SEC representatives are Alabama and Ole Miss.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.