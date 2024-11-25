Familiar face could return to town for 2024 Las Vegas Bowl

The Las Vegas Bowl takes place Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. One of the teams currently projected to play in the game is quarterbacked by a familiar face for UNLV fans.

New SEC team projected to participate in Las Vegas Bowl

Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A week of upsets in college football did nothing to clear up projections for the Las Vegas Bowl.

This year’s game takes place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium and matches a team from the current/former Pac-12 Conference against a representative from the SEC.

Projection: USC vs. Missouri

The Trojans (6-5) became bowl eligible with a rain-soaked 19-13 road victory over rival UCLA on Nov. 23. USC rallied in the fourth quarter behind quarterback Jayden Maiava, a former Liberty High standout who transferred from UNLV.

ESPN.com’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, along with College Football Network, projected the Trojans for the Las Vegas Bowl. USC, which completes its regular season against Notre Dame on Saturday, is 1-1 all-time in the Las Vegas Bowl. Its last appearance was in 2013.

Also appearing in Las Vegas Bowl projections were Colorado, Washington and Washington State.

The No. 24 Tigers (8-3) remain in multiple projections as the choice from the SEC after defeating Mississippi State 39-20 on Nov. 23. Missouri’s offense moved the ball with a balanced attack and safety Daylan Carnell added a 68-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Bonagura and College Football Network tabbed the Tigers for Las Vegas. Missouri closes its regular season against Arkansas on Saturday.

Other SEC teams projected for the Las Vegas Bowl were Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

