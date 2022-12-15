41°F
Las Vegas Bowl

Florida, Oregon State players hit Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2022 - 8:15 pm
 
Opportunity Village Ambassador Vanessa Stegall gives members of the University of Florida footb ...
Opportunity Village Ambassador Vanessa Stegall gives members of the University of Florida football players a tour of Opportunity Village’s Engelstad campus in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Florida takes on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Saturday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Opportunity Village program participant Sharen Golbois gets swag from Oregon State offensive li ...
Opportunity Village program participant Sharen Golbois gets swag from Oregon State offensive lineman Andrew Johnson (65) at Opportunity Village’s Engelstad campus in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Florida takes on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Saturday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
University of Florida football players take a tour of Opportunity Village’s Engelstad ca ...
University of Florida football players take a tour of Opportunity Village’s Engelstad campus in Las Vegas as Carmen Martinez works Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Florida takes on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Saturday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Oregon State players, including defensive back Carlos Mack Jr. (16) and wide receiver Trent Wal ...
Oregon State players, including defensive back Carlos Mack Jr. (16) and wide receiver Trent Walker, give swag at Opportunity Village’s Engelstad campus in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Oregon State takes on Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Saturday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Opportunity Village Ambassador Vanessa Stegall gives members of the University of Florida footb ...
Opportunity Village Ambassador Vanessa Stegall gives members of the University of Florida football players a tour of Opportunity Village’s Engelstad campus in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Florida takes on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Saturday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Opportunity Village Ambassador Vanessa Stegall gives members of the University of Florida footb ...
Opportunity Village Ambassador Vanessa Stegall gives members of the University of Florida football players, including punter Jeremy Crawshaw (26), a tour of Opportunity Village’s Engelstad campus in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Florida takes on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Saturday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Opportunity Village custodian Roger Burns gives members of the University of Florida football p ...
Opportunity Village custodian Roger Burns gives members of the University of Florida football players a tour at Opportunity Village’s Engelstad campus in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Florida takes on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Saturday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Opportunity Village Ambassador Vanessa Stegall shows her jump shot while giving members of the ...
Opportunity Village Ambassador Vanessa Stegall shows her jump shot while giving members of the University of Florida football players a tour of Opportunity Village’s Engelstad campus in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Florida takes on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Saturday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
University of Florida football players pet Betty the dog at Opportunity Village’s Engels ...
University of Florida football players pet Betty the dog at Opportunity Village’s Engelstad campus in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Florida takes on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Saturday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Oregon State cheers for team members as they play a game of Family Feud during a welcome recept ...
Oregon State cheers for team members as they play a game of Family Feud during a welcome reception ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Andrew Simon, president and CEO of The Fremont Street Experience, speaks during a welcome recep ...
Andrew Simon, president and CEO of The Fremont Street Experience, speaks during a welcome reception for teams ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Florida players enter a welcome reception ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game agains ...
Florida players enter a welcome reception ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game against Oregon State at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Florida players Jordan Pouncey, left, and Jeremy Crawshaw, right, play Family Feud during a wel ...
Florida players Jordan Pouncey, left, and Jeremy Crawshaw, right, play Family Feud during a welcome reception for the teams ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
An Oregon State player watches game highlights on the ceiling during a welcome reception ahead ...
An Oregon State player watches game highlights on the ceiling during a welcome reception ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Oregan State game highlights are played on the ceiling screen during a welcome reception ahead ...
Oregan State game highlights are played on the ceiling screen during a welcome reception ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Florida players go wild for their team as they play a game of Family Feud during a welcome rece ...
Florida players go wild for their team as they play a game of Family Feud during a welcome reception ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A performer hoops during a welcome reception ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game bet ...
A performer hoops during a welcome reception ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game between Florida and Oregon State at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Oregon State’s Kyrei Fisher-Morris takes the stage for a game of Family Feud during a we ...
Oregon State’s Kyrei Fisher-Morris takes the stage for a game of Family Feud during a welcome reception ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Oregon State players cheer for their teammates in a dance-off during a welcome reception ahead ...
Oregon State players cheer for their teammates in a dance-off during a welcome reception ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Florida’s Kahleil Jackson competes in a dance off during a welcome reception ahead of th ...
Florida’s Kahleil Jackson competes in a dance off during a welcome reception ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A welcome reception greeted teams ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game between Florid ...
A welcome reception greeted teams ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA football game between Florida and Oregon State at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Florida and Oregon State college football players took a look around Las Vegas on Wednesday as they prepare for Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl.

First, the players toured Opportunity Village’s Engelstad Campus, then they went to a welcome reception on the Fremont Street Experience.

The game is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

