Florida, Oregon State players hit Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Florida and Oregon State players took a look around Las Vegas on Wednesday as they prepare for Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
First, the players toured Opportunity Village’s Engelstad Campus, then they went to a welcome reception on the Fremont Street Experience.
The game is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.