Lane Kiffin reunion game projected for Las Vegas Bowl

The Las Vegas Bowl takes place Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game following Week 14 of the college football season.

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, left, questions an official on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Could the Las Vegas Bowl be a reunion game for Lane Kiffin? It looks like a distinct possibility after the conclusion of the college football regular season.

The announcement of this year’s participants from the current/former Pac-12 Conference and the SEC is Dec. 8. This year’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.

Projection: USC vs. Ole Miss

The Trojans (6-6) will limp into their bowl game following a 49-35 defeat to No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday. USC lost five games by a combined 19 points, though it lacks the game-breaking talent that populated the roster during its glory days.

ESPN.com’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, along with Athlon Sports, tabbed the Trojans for the Las Vegas Bowl. Other teams from the former Pac-12 to appear in bowl projections were Washington and Washington State.

The Rebels (9-3) were in contention for the College Football Playoff until a loss to Florida on Nov. 23. Ole Miss beat rival Mississippi State 26-14 in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 29 to close out the regular season.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was the coach at USC from 2010 until 2013 when he was unceremoniously fired five games into the season.

Athlon Sports and 247 Sports projected the Rebels for the Las Vegas Bowl. Other SEC teams to appear in bowl projections were Missouri and Texas A&M.

