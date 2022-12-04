64°F
Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl matchup announced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2022 - 1:17 pm
 
Arizona State Sun Devils fans pose for photos before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football g ...
Arizona State Sun Devils fans pose for photos before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is pressured by Florida State defensive back Jammie ...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is pressured by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) before Richardson threw an incomplete pass on the last play of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 45-38. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl will feature No. 14 Oregon State (9-3) facing Florida (6-6) on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Allegiant Stadium.

Kickoff is currently scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on ABC for what will be the first scheduled bowl matchup of Pac-12 and SEC programs in 33 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

