Las Vegas Bowl Week 11 projection: Washington vs. Florida

After upsetting No. 12 Oregon, No. 15 Washington is in prime position to face a surging Florida team in the Dec. 17th Las Vegas Bowl.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates after a touchdown against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Week 11 of the college football season had some crazy games, and the Las Vegas Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium, was certainly impacted. For the first time, the game will feature teams from the Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference.

Projection: No. 15 Washington vs. Florida

Washington was the big shaker in college football this week, upsetting No. 12 Oregon 37-34 at Autzen Stadium. There’s still a scenario where five Pac-12 teams — Washington, Oregon, No. 7 USC, No. 10 Utah and No. 16 UCLA — all end up 7-2 in conference play.

The Southeastern Conference is also in an interesting, top-heavy position. Despite losing 30-24 to No. 8 Alabama, No. 14 Ole Miss is still above the Las Vegas Bowl’s window. Florida officially became bowl eligible after its 38-6 trouncing of South Carolina. If the Gators can beat Vanderbilt and No. 20 Florida State, the Gators become an enticing option.

Up next:

The Pac-12 has two important games this week. The Las Vegas Bowl will be interested in the loser of the UCLA- USC game, while the meeting between Utah and Oregon is one to watch as the top five Pac-12 teams jockey for a conference championship game berth.

Most of the SEC schools are playing non-conference games this week, but Arkansas playing Ole Miss will be important to the Las Vegas Bowl. A loss puts the Rebels firmly in the selection window, while the Razorbacks are another surging team like the Gators, who might be appealing if they can win out.

