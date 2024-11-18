Latest Las Vegas Bowl projection includes Pacific Northwest power

The Las Vegas Bowl takes place Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game following Week 12 of the college football season.

New SEC team projected to participate in Las Vegas Bowl

Washington quarterback Will Rogers throws against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The college football regular season is nearing its conclusion, and a new team is projected to play in the Las Vegas Bowl.

This year’s game takes place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium and will feature a team from the current/former Pac-12 Conference against a representative from the SEC.

Projection: Washington vs. Missouri

The Huskies (6-5) pulled away in the second half to defeat UCLA 31-19 on Friday and become bowl eligible a year after playing for the national championship.

Washington, which was picked for the Las Vegas Bowl by ESPN.com’s Mark Schlabach and 247Sports, is off this week before closing its regular season against top-ranked Oregon in a rivalry game.

Other former Pac-12 teams that appeared in projections were Arizona State and Cal.

The Tigers (7-3) were the choice from the SEC by Schlabach and ESPN.com’s Kyle Bonagura.

Missouri lost 34-30 at South Carolina on Saturday, allowing the winning touchdown with 15 seconds left after taking the lead with 1:10 remaining on a 37-yard touchdown reception by Luther Burden III. The Tigers close with games against Mississippi State and Arkansas.

Also appearing in projections from the SEC were Florida, LSU and Texas A&M.

