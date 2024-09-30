New SEC team emerges in latest Las Vegas Bowl projection after upset

The Las Vegas Bowl takes place Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game after Week 5 of the college football season.

Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) looks to throw the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

After a week full of upsets, projections for the Las Vegas Bowl include two fresh faces.

This year’s game takes place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium and will feature a team from the current/former Pac-12 Conference against a representative from the SEC.

Projection: Kentucky vs. Arizona

The Wildcats (3-2) pulled off the biggest shocker of the week with a 20-17 SEC road victory at then-No. 6 Ole Miss and are the choice by ESPN.com and CBS Sportsline.

Kentucky went ahead with 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter when tight end Josh Kattus recovered a fumble by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt in the end zone. The touchdown capped off a six-play, 83-yard drive that included a 63-yard reception by wide receiver Barion Brown on a fourth-and-7 from the Wildcats’ 20-yard line.

The win was Kentucky’s second straight. The Wildcats face Vanderbilt next Oct. 12 after a bye.

Other SEC teams in the mix include No. 19 Oklahoma (4-1) and South Carolina (3-1).

The popular pick to fill the other spot is Arizona (3-1), which picked up a 23-10 win at then-No. 10 Utah. The Wildcats’ defense stopped the Utes four times on fourth down and came up with two interceptions, eight pass breakups and seven tackles for loss.

The last time Arizona played in the Las Vegas Bowl was 2008 when the Wildcats beat BYU 31-21. Arizona’s coach that day was Mike Stoops, who is now the inside linebackers coach at Kentucky.

Washington (3-2) and Washington State (4-1) are also in consideration.

