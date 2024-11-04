New SEC team projected to participate in Las Vegas Bowl

The Las Vegas Bowl takes place Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game following Week 10 of the college football season.

Missouri quarterback Tommy Lock (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

As more college football teams become bowl eligible, the possibilities for the Las Vegas Bowl continue to grow.

This year’s game takes place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium and will match a team from the current/former Pac-12 Conference against a representative from the SEC.

Projection: Missouri vs. Utah

The Tigers (6-2) are the choice from the SEC by 24/7 Sports and ESPN.com’s Kyle Bonagura following a week off. Missouri was routed 34-0 by Alabama on Oct. 26.

The schedule is friendly the rest of the way for the Tigers, who host Oklahoma (5-4) this week followed by road trips to South Carolina (5-3) and Mississippi State (2-7). Missouri closes the season at home against Arkansas (5-4).

Other SEC teams that appeared in projections are Ole Miss and South Carolina.

The Utes (4-4) are coming off a bye and have dropped four straight, including a 17-14 loss at Houston on Oct. 26. The offense is sputtering and averages 22.8 points per game, tied for 104th in the country.

Utah was the choice by 24/7 Sports and College Football Network, but faces a daunting schedule just to become bowl eligible. The Utes take on No. 9 BYU this week in a rivalry game followed by matchups against No. 21 Colorado, No. 17 Iowa State and Central Florida.

Also being projected from the former Pac-12 are Arizona State, California and Colorado.

