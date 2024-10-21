Tide vs. Coach Prime? It’s a possibility for Las Vegas Bowl

A faceoff at Allegiant Stadium between college football’s most storied program and its most attention-grabbing team is a possibility after Week 8.

Alabama wide receivers Germie Bernard (5) and Ryan Williams (2) celebrate a touchdown by Bernard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Options abound for the Las Vegas Bowl after Week 8 of the college football season, so why not dream big?

This year’s game takes place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium and will feature a team from the current/former Pac-12 Conference against a representative from the SEC.

Projection: Alabama vs. Colorado

The proud Crimson Tide surely still fancy themselves as College Football Playoff contenders, but they have an uphill climb after picking up their second loss Saturday, 24-17 at Tennessee. Alabama (5-2) sits eighth in the SEC and still has trips to LSU and a diminished Oklahoma before the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Nov. 30.

ESPN bowl analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach each placed Alabama out of the playoff and in the Las Vegas Bowl in their projections Sunday.

Other potential SEC representatives include Ole Miss and South Carolina.

On the Pac-12 side, CBS Sports tabbed Colorado, led by “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders; his son, probable high NFL draft pick quarterback Shedeur Sanders; and Heisman Trophy candidate and two-way standout Travis Hunter.

The Buffaloes (5-2) moved one win from bowl eligibility with Saturday’s 34-7 victory at Arizona and have plenty of winnable games left on their schedule.

Other potential Pac-12 representatives include Arizona State and Washington.

