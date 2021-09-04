Notre Dame, BYU to meet at Allegiant Stadium next season

This is the latest big-game neutral-site college football game announced for Allegiant. BYU plays Arizona on Saturday night, and LSU will meet USC in 2024.

Brigham Young will play Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium in October 2022 as part of the Shamrock Series, a source with knowledge of the discussions said.

The specific date is unknown, but both schools have open dates on Oct. 8 and 29.

