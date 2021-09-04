88°F
Football

Notre Dame, BYU to meet at Allegiant Stadium next season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2021 - 9:28 am
 
Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first h ...
Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Brigham Young will play Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium in October 2022 as part of the Shamrock Series, a source with knowledge of the discussions said.

The specific date is unknown, but both schools have open dates on Oct. 8 and 29.

This is the latest big-game neutral-site college football game announced for Allegiant.

BYU plays Arizona on Saturday night, and Louisiana State will face Southern California in 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

