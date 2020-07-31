111°F
Pac-12 moves football title game out of Las Vegas for 2020

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2020 - 1:25 pm
 

Allegiant Stadium will not host the the Pac-12 Conference football championship game on Dec. 4, the league announced Friday.

The Pac-12 said in releasing its 2020 revised schedule that it had agreed with the Raiders, who run Allegiant Stadium, the LVCVA that the two-year contract to play the title game at the venue will start in 2021. This year’s title game will now be hosted by member school.

The league revised its schedule after canceling all nonconference games earlier this month. The Pac-12 season is scheduled to begin Sept. 26 and will include two big rivalry games — Arizona State at Arizona and USC at UCLA. The season will start later if necessary, the league said.

Each school will have five home games and five road games with the ability to make up dates during the bye week or in Week 12 (Dec. 12).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

