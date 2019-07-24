94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Football

Pac-12 title game reportedly will be at Las Vegas Stadium in 2021

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2019 - 10:10 pm
 

The 2021 Pac-12 championship football game will be played at Las Vegas Stadium, Stadium College Football Insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Tuesday night.

McMurphy also reported the 2020 title game will be at the new stadium in Inglewood, California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST