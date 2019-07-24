Pac-12 title game reportedly will be at Las Vegas Stadium in 2021

The 2021 Pac-12 championship football game will be played in the new Raiders’ stadium, Stadium College Football Insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Tuesday night.

The sun sets behind the under-construction Las Vegas Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The 2021 Pac-12 championship football game will be played at Las Vegas Stadium, Stadium College Football Insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Tuesday night.

McMurphy also reported the 2020 title game will be at the new stadium in Inglewood, California.

Future Pac-12 title games will be at Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Stadium in 2020 & Las Vegas’ new stadium in 2021, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 24, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.