Pac-12 title game reportedly will be at Las Vegas Stadium in 2021
The 2021 Pac-12 championship football game will be played in the new Raiders’ stadium, Stadium College Football Insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Tuesday night.
McMurphy also reported the 2020 title game will be at the new stadium in Inglewood, California.
Future Pac-12 title games will be at Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Stadium in 2020 & Las Vegas’ new stadium in 2021, sources told @Stadium
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 24, 2019
