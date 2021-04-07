Raiders PSL holders to get first shot at BYU-Arizona football tickets

Raiders personal seat license holders for Allegiant Stadium will get the first shot at purchasing tickets for the inaugural Vegas Kickoff college football game.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip, seen in August 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders personal seat license holders for Allegiant Stadium will get the first shot at purchasing tickets for the inaugural Vegas Kickoff college football game, according to an email sent to seat holders.

This year’s match up takes place Sept. 4 and features BYU vs. Arizona. It’s the last part of a three-game deal between the schools.

PSL holders can begin to buy tickets for what will be the first non-UNLV college football game at the 65,000-seat stadium beginning at 10 a.m. April 20.

Interested PSL holders will be sent another email as the on-sale date approaches with a link to buy the tickets. No info for when general public tickets sales will begin was provided.

The three-game series began in 2016 with BYU winning 18-16 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The second game was in 2018 in Tucson, where BYU won 28-23.

