Bieniemy never wanted to be ‘poster boy’ for NFL diversity

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is focused on winning a football game Sunday, not being passed over for six head coaching jobs this offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (far left, with play sheet) watch from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL AFC championship football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Eric Bieniemy is preparing for a second consecutive Super Bowl as offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs in which he has had to answer questions about why he was passed up for every available head coaching job.

While he would prefer to focus on the task at hand, his name has become synonymous with the struggles of minority coaching candidates in the NFL.

“I did not ask to be the poster boy of this particular situation,” Bieniemy said Tuesday. “At the end of the day, the only thing that you want to do is be recognized with all the things that you’ve accomplished, and for whatever reason that has not happened. That’s OK, because the only thing I know what to do is to just go back to work and continue chopping wood.”

There are three African-American head coaches among the 32 NFL teams. All signs pointed to Bieniemy adding to that number this offseason. In his three years as offensive coordinator, the Chiefs have led the NFL in scoring, yards and yards per play.

Bieniemy interviewed for six of the seven head coaching vacancies, with two of the jobs going to minority candidates.

He said Tuesday he wants to make sure any job he does eventually get is the right fit, and he concedes he hasn’t found that yet, though the reason is difficult to identify.

One thing the former running back does know is that he has an important game to prepare for this week.

“I can’t sit here and dwell in pity,” he said. “Because when it’s all said and done, I have a responsibility to the Kansas City Chiefs. I have a responsibility to coach (Andy) Reid. I have a responsibility to this entire offensive coaching staff and our players to make sure that we’re mentally and physically ready to go come game day. That’s who I am and that’s how I operate.”

Haircuts led to COVID-19 exposure

A barber who cut the hair of Daniel Kilgore and Demarcus Robinson tested positive for COVID-19, leading to both Kansas City players going on the reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts.

Both players will be eligible to return to the team for Sunday’s game as long as they continue to test negative.

According to an NFL Network report, the barber had five days of negative tests before being allowed to enter the facility.

Kilgore, the backup center, was first in line and was in the process of having his hair cut Sunday when a rapid test on the barber came back positive. He was immediately removed from the facility and informed NFL officials he had cut Robinson’s hair the previous day away from the facility.

Both players and the barber were masked during their interactions, lowering the risk of transmission. The duration and proximity of the contact triggered the enhanced precautions.

Neither player will be able to practice with the team this week, but their potential availability is helped by the fact the Chiefs won’t travel to Tampa until Saturday.

All Chiefs and Buccaneers players will be tested twice daily leading up to Sunday’s game.

Mahomes, Watkins getting healthy

The Chiefs are dealing with significant injuries on their offensive line, but their skill players are feeling better as Sunday’s game approaches.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Tuesday the turf toe injury he suffered against Cleveland in the divisional round is almost fully healed.

“A lot better,” Mahomes said of how his toe is feeling. “Pretty close to 100 percent.”

Mahomes left that game with a concussion, which overshadowed the toe injury he had suffered earlier in the game.

He was cleared from concussion protocol and played through the toe injury in the AFC Championship Game victory over Buffalo.

Mahomes may also get one of his weapons back this week. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is optimistic he could play Sunday after missing each of the two previous playoff games with a calf injury.

“Feeling great,” Watkins said Tuesday. “Still working out with the training staff and just going over everything so I can have a chance and possibly go out there and feel 100 percent or 95 percent or 85 percent, wherever I get at by Sunday. Feeling pretty good, very optimistic. Been having good practices.”

Watkins was fifth on the Chiefs with 37 receptions this season despite missing six games. He finished with 421 yards and two touchdowns.

