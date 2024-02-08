48°F
Super Bowl

Bills TE, Faith Lutheran grad says ‘Vegas is a sports town’ — VIDEO

Bills TE and Faith Lutheran grad Dalton Kincaid talks with RJ at radio row
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2024 - 1:40 pm
 

Growing up in Las Vegas, Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid said he’s used to going out and getting food whenever he wants.

The Faith Lutheran graduate said not having that luxury is the only “knock” against his new town.

“That’s not the reality in Buffalo,” Kincaid told the Review-Journal during an appearance on radio row Wednesday at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. “There’s some good spots out there but you can’t go get food at 11 o’clock.”

Kincaid played in 16 games this season as a rookie for the Bills, plus two playoff contests.

He said it’s “disappointing” Buffalo came up short of reaching Super Bowl 58 in his hometown. But he said it’s been great to see Las Vegas grow as a sports city.

“It doesn’t really become a reality until it is,” Kincaid said. “I’ve always said Vegas is a sports town. I can’t root for the Raiders now, but it’s pretty cool to see all these teams come here and have success and just get the support of the city.”

Kincaid talked about his hometown, rookie season and more in the video above.

