Casino executive predicts record Super Bowl handle — VIDEO

Mike Palm, vice president of operations for The D, Golden Gate and Circa casinos in downtown Las Vegas, believes the Super Bowl handle in Nevada could reach $200 million.

Mike Palm, Circa’s vice president of operations, addresses guests before former MLB pitcher Greg Maddux pitches for opening day of the MLB season at the the sportsbook at Circa in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

One casino executive believes the first Las Vegas Super Bowl will be the most-bet game in Nevada history.

Mike Palm, vice president of operations for The D, Golden Gate and Circa casinos in downtown Las Vegas, believes the total handle will soar past the mark set two years ago in Super Bowl 56.

“I will be shocked if we don’t have our biggest single-game write on this,” Palm said during an appearance with the Review-Journal on Tuesday at radio row. “I think the state will blow through the $180 million we did for Bengals-Rams. Can we get to ($200 million)? Maybe.”

All of the fans who have flooded into town for the game will help. So will all the 49ers fans from California.

Local businesses should also get a boost with tourists flocking to town early in the week rather than waiting for the weekend.

“Monday through Thursday is where all the difference is,” Palm said. “We’ve been sold out for 40 straight Super Bowls in Las Vegas on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now, they are already getting here and there are so many groups.”

Watch the full interview above, which also includes Palm setting a number on how many Super Bowls will be played in Las Vegas by the year 2040.

