Chiefs’ ‘high octane’ back shining ahead of Super Bowl 58

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is providing a new dimension to an offense known for its passing game in recent years.

The Kansas City Chiefs speak with media in Las Vegas ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Kansas City Chiefs player Isiah Pacheco smiles at a media member's question on the field during the Super Bowl Opening Night celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks with the news media at Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks with the news media at Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks with the news media at Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) jogs off the field during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Patrick Mahomes commanded the main room at the Chiefs’ media availability in Lake Las Vegas on Wednesday. Travis Kelce held court nearby.

The hierarchy of the Chiefs offense was in full display.

But a decent-sized group surrounded Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco as well. It was a clear sign of his emerging influence on an offense that is leaning more and more on him and the running game.

Pacheco was a fun story last year as a seventh-round rookie out of Rutgers. He gained 830 yards on 170 carries and played a role in the Chiefs’ run to a Super Bowl championship.

It just feels different this year. More pronounced.

Pacheco has 63 carries through Kansas City’s three playoff games for 254 yards and three touchdowns. The team is running the ball 46.2 percent of the time this postseason compared to 40.9 percent a year ago and 33.7 percent in 2020.

Pacheco deserves credit for forcing coach Andy Reid’s hand. Pacheco’s violent, physical style is setting a needed tone for the Chiefs, who struggled more with their passing game this season than they have in previous years.

It’s created a new mindset throughout the team.

“Absolutely,” Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor said. “We go out there and be intentional with our reps in practice and try to go out there and execute during the game.”

Pacheco brings attitude from the game’s first snap to the last. He’s “high octane,” as Reid calls it.

He doesn’t need a handful of carries to get into a flow. He’s ready to run roughshod from the beginning, which sends a message to the defense that it’s in for a long day.

Pacheco, 24, believes there’s no use waiting around.

“That starts with practice,” Pacheco said. “Beginning of the week, the way we prepare. I just go out with a full head of steam. Just knowing the situation, knowing the down and distance and getting that four yards or whatever in turns out.”

His film has caught the 49ers’ attention ahead of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. They know they’ll have to bring their hard hats to combat Pacheco’s physicality.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Pacheco “runs extremely hard” no matter the time in the game, the setting or the weather.

That’s helped the Chiefs as they attempt to find their identity in the passing game this year. Drops have plagued them through the air, but Pacheco’s presence as a punishing back has balanced things out.

He’s become a foundational part of the team’s attack rather than just a complementary piece.

“It creates a lot of confidence,” Taylor said. “He’s an electric player with the ball in his hands. We know when he gets the call it’s going to be a great run and he’s going to give it everything he has for the team. We love playing with him.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.