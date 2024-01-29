63°F
Super Bowl

Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2024 - 4:59 pm
 
The Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters, which has changed ownership twice in the past two years, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Kansas City Chiefs are again headed to the Super Bowl, and this time the Raiders’ AFC West rival will practice in enemy territory leading up to the game.

As the AFC representative in the Super Bowl — set for Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium — the Chiefs will practice out of the Raiders’ Henderson headquarters during the week leading up to the NFL’s championship game.

If having the Chiefs involved in Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl wasn’t tough enough for Raider Nation, the fact that the team will utilize the Raiders’ facilities made the situation even worse for some fans.

“Lock the doors, hide the silverware,” X user @Escalanate_Frank posted last week about that possibility.

The NFC representative will practice out of UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex during Super Bowl week.

Both Super Bowl participants will stay at properties in Lake Las Vegas, far away from the Strip.

The Chiefs will look to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

