Super Bowl

Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 12:39 pm
 
Fez, a Budweiser Clydesdale, stands with Ryan Growney in the sports book at the South Point in ...
Fez, a Budweiser Clydesdale, stands with Ryan Growney in the sports book at the South Point in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The beloved Budweiser Clydesdales have become a Super Bowl tradition and this year will be no different.

Not only will the famous horses make an appearance in a new commercial that will air during the Super Bowl, but they will also make stops at several events across the Las Vegas Valley this week.

According to Anheuser-Busch, the world-famous Clydesdales will have the following schedule during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas:

Tuesday, February 6

5 p.m. until 7 p.m.: Fremont Street, stopping at the iconic El Cortez Hotel

A Clydesdale hitch will be parading down historic Fremont St. delivering beers to local bars, ending with a photo opportunity at the El Cortez Hotel

Wednesday, February 7

4 p.m. until 6 pm: WSKY Inspirada, 3231 Bicentennial Parkway

Thursday, February 8

Thursday morning: South Point Casino, 9777 S Las Vegas Blvd.

A Clydesdale will be placing a bet inside the casino

Friday, February 9

2 p.m. until – 4 pm: Smith’s / Steiners, 8168 S Las Vegas Boulevard

A Clydesdale hitch parade will end with a beer delivery at Steiners

Saturday, February 10

4 p.m. until 5 pm: Home Plate, 2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas

5:30 p.m. until 6:30 pm: The Bar @ Las Vegas Blvd, 8560 S. Las Vegas Boulevard

Sunday, February 11

10 a.m. until 12 p.m.: Stage Door, 4000 Linq Lane

The Clydesdales will be at Stage Door as part of the tailgate ahead of the Super Bowl

