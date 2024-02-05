Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
The beloved Budweiser Clydesdales have become a Super Bowl tradition and this year will be no different.
Not only will the famous horses make an appearance in a new commercial that will air during the Super Bowl, but they will also make stops at several events across the Las Vegas Valley this week.
According to Anheuser-Busch, the world-famous Clydesdales will have the following schedule during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas:
Tuesday, February 6
5 p.m. until 7 p.m.: Fremont Street, stopping at the iconic El Cortez Hotel
A Clydesdale hitch will be parading down historic Fremont St. delivering beers to local bars, ending with a photo opportunity at the El Cortez Hotel
Wednesday, February 7
4 p.m. until 6 pm: WSKY Inspirada, 3231 Bicentennial Parkway
Thursday, February 8
Thursday morning: South Point Casino, 9777 S Las Vegas Blvd.
A Clydesdale will be placing a bet inside the casino
Friday, February 9
2 p.m. until – 4 pm: Smith’s / Steiners, 8168 S Las Vegas Boulevard
A Clydesdale hitch parade will end with a beer delivery at Steiners
Saturday, February 10
4 p.m. until 5 pm: Home Plate, 2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas
5:30 p.m. until 6:30 pm: The Bar @ Las Vegas Blvd, 8560 S. Las Vegas Boulevard
Sunday, February 11
10 a.m. until 12 p.m.: Stage Door, 4000 Linq Lane
The Clydesdales will be at Stage Door as part of the tailgate ahead of the Super Bowl