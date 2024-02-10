How to make the most of Super Bowl week without a ticket to the game

You don’t need a ticket to the game — or even a passing interest in football, really — to enjoy the Super Bowl’s inaugural trip to Las Vegas.

As Super Bowl approaches top headliners are making their way to Las Vegas.

Rob Gronkowski fires up the crown during Gronk Beach party at Encore Beach Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, April 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Celebrated chefs Carla Hall and Andrew Zimmern are once again participating in Taste of the NFL, which runs on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend. (GENYOUth)

Guy Fieri speaks to the media about his new restaurant on the Strip on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen in Horseshoe Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NFL football fans participate in the Super Bowl Experience, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Phoenix. Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb 12. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A participant throws a football in a passing exhibit at the Super Bowl Experience, the opening day for fans, leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A young fan tries on an oversized football helmet at the Super Bowl Experience, on opening day for fans, leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A Miami Dolphins fan touches an oversized Dolphins helmet at the Super Bowl Experience, the opening day for fans, leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

People check out all the Super Bowl championship rings at the Super Bowl Experience, the opening day for fans, leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Shaquille O’Neal laughs during a speech by Mayor Carolyn Goodman during an event at Doolittle Complex basketball courts in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

FILE - In this June 10, 2008 file photo, rapper Lil' Wayne makes an appearance on MTV's "Total Request Live" show at MTV Studios in Times Square in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

21 Savage arrives to the Soul Train Music Awards at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward walks the sidelines before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

Super Bowl weekend isn’t just about the 49ers vs. the Chiefs. It’s also about parties and experiences, music and food. ■ You don’t need a ticket to the game — or even a passing interest in football, really — to make the most of the Super Bowl’s inaugural trip to Las Vegas. ■ But you will need some deep pockets for some of the events. One of the parties has a $1 million ticket package.

Experiences

■ Test your passing, running and kicking skills and participate in some of the standard NFL Combine measurements during the Super Bowl Experience. The Vince Lombardi trophy will be on display, along with the AFC and NFC championship trophies and a collection of all 57 Super Bowl rings. It’s open from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. Tickets start at $25 for adults, with kids 12 and younger admitted for free; ticketmaster.com.

■ The NFL’s Play Football Family Festival promises football clinics, mascots, cheerleaders, Raiders activations and autographs from current and former players. It opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Desert Oasis High School, 6600 W. Erie Ave. Admission is free; playfootball.nfl.com/events.

■ The mountain that’s taken over the Mirage volcano is just one aspect of Paramount Expedition Vegas: Journey to the Peak. The free attraction offers activities and games tied to various Paramount properties, including “Star Trek,” “Yellowstone,” CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and “South Park.” It’s open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in front of The Mirage. Register for tickets at feverup.com/m/147901.

■ Runway presentations and sisterhood come together for the 23rd annual Off the Field NFL Wives Association Charity Fashion Show. It’s scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in the Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $250; offthefieldnflwa.org.

■ And you can have a dry Super Bowl Sunday with SoberBowl Vegas ’24. NFL legend Earl Campbell, former quarterback Ryan Leaf, comedian Craig Gass, Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael and Leigh Steinberg, the sports agent credited as the inspiration for “Jerry Maguire,” will take part in the afternoon of music, comedy and stories about their paths to sobriety. It’s scheduled for noon Sunday, followed by a Super Bowl viewing party, in the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Tickets start at $20 for adults, $10 for those 12 and younger; soberbowl.us.

Music and parties

■ You can’t keep Rob Gronkowski away from a Super Bowl — or a party. After making its Las Vegas debut during the NFL draft in 2022, Gronk Beach is returning to Encore Beach Club with music from Afrojack, Flo Rida, DJ Irie and Dante. The party begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $60 for women, $125 for men; gronkbeach.com.

■ Shaquille O’Neal is taking over XS at Wynn Las Vegas, and he’s bringing a carnival midway and circus performers to complement a night of music headlined by Lil Wayne and Diplo. Shaq’s Fun House is scheduled for 10 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $149; shaqsfunhouse.com.

■ Lil Wayne is pulling double duty by also headlining Michelob’s Ultra Country Club at Topgolf Las Vegas, where T-Pain and Alesso will perform. Dan Marino and Alex Morgan host the bash that starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $299; michelobultra.com/ultracountryclub.

■ The Maxim Casino Royale Experience boasts a lineup of 21 Savage, 50 Cent, Elderbrook, DJ Shift, Plastik Funk and DJ unKommon. There’s a $1 million package that includes private jet transportation, Super Bowl tickets and on-field access before and after the game for up to 10 people. For everyone else, tickets to the party at 10 p.m. Saturday in the Resorts World Las Vegas Events Center start at $298; vividseats.com.

■ The h.wood Homecoming is building its own venue on the former New Frontier site north of Fashion Show mall. The two-night event will be headlined by David Guetta and Future, starting at 9 p.m. Friday, and Jack Harlow, Kaytranada and Zack Bia, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday. VIP tickets start at $500 for Friday and $350 for Saturday; hwoodhomecoming.com.

■ Sports Illustrated The Party is hosting performances by The Chainsmokers, Kygo and Bebe Rexha. The party starts at 10 p.m. Saturday at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $129.99; sitheparty.com.

■ The Legends Party, presented by USA Today, is headlined by NFL greats Hines Ward, Matt Ryan, Malcolm Jenkins and LeSean McCoy, as well as a Jason Derulo performance. The party kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday at Area15. Tickets start at $200; legendsparty.com/football.

■ Been to the Fremont Street Experience lately and thought things were a little too sedate? You’re in luck. During the Excessive Celebration Bowl Bash, prizes will be randomly awarded to people who are “celebrating excessively.” The party, which runs through Sunday, will feature 25 live performances and 150 hours of entertainment, including shows by Chris Lane at 8 p.m. Friday and The Offspring at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free; vegasexperience.com/big-game.

■ Luke Combs headlines the BetMGM Big Game Bash at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $400; ticketmaster.com.

Food and drink

■ Culinary stars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher have curated a tasting menu for guests at Taste of the NFL 2024. The event, which also will include appearances by NFL greats, will benefit GENYOUth’s commitment to end student hunger. It’s scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday in the Keep Memory Alive Event Center, 888 W. Bonneville Ave. Tickets start as $1,200; tasteofthenfl.com.

■ UNLV alum Guy Fieri is hosting the food and music festival Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate. The game day celebration will feature more than 25 restaurants, including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives pop-ups and concepts curated by Fieri. As for the music, Diplo and Dustin Lynch will perform. The tailgate party opens at 10:30 a.m. Sunday behind the High Roller at the Linq Promenade. You can register for free tickets, but guaranteed admission starts at $49.99; guysflavortowntailgate.com.