How to win 2 tickets to 2024 Super Bowl in Vegas

LPM Restaurant & Bar in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is serving its take on Tarte Tropézienne à la Fleur d’Oranger for Valentine's Day 2024. (LPM Restaurant & Bar)

Sammy's Woodfired Pizza locations in Las Vegas are selling DIY pizza kits for Valentine's Day 2024. (Sammy's Woodfired Pizza)

A rendering of Glass Bar, which is scheduled to debut in winter 2024 at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

In the latest leading up to the Super Bowl:

■ Through Friday, Pepsi Dig In — a platform designed to drive access to and awareness of Black chefs and restaurateurs — is giving fans a shot at two Super Bowl weekend prizes when they shout out their favorite Black-owned spots for brunch on football Sundays.

To enter, fans should post a photograph from the restaurant on Instagram, tagging the restaurant itself, @PepsiDigIn, #DigInShowLove and #Sweepstakes.

The grand prize for two consists of round-trip flights, tickets to the game, a four-night hotel stay and $500 for brunch at the Pepsi Dig In: Brunch with the Best Takeover (see below). First prize confers the chance to receive $2,500 toward a Big Game party at a local Black-owned restaurant.

■ Beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 5, NFL legends Ronnie Lott and Marcus Allen are hosting a dinner and conversation at chef Michael Mina’s StripSteak in Mandalay Bay. Mina and other players are scheduled to attend.

The event benefits All Stars Helping Kids, the group started by Lott that provides grants and resources to youth organizations, and The Marcus Allen Foundation, which supports organizations that help youth in need. Tickets are $500. Purchase: bit.ly/StripSteakNFL.

■ Beginning at 9 p.m. Feb. 7, Eight Lounge cigar and spirits bar in Resorts World is presenting the Fam1st Big Game Party hosted by Marshawn Lynch, the retired NFL running back. The event features a charity auction, a performance by Too Short and Lynch serving as bartender.

A portion of the proceeds benefit Fam1st Family Foundation, which provides outreach to and programs for underserved youth. General admission tickets are $200 and come with a shot from Lynch and a cigar. Table reservations start at $1,500. Bottle packages range from $1,250 to $5,000. Reservations: 702-676-7405.

■ From Feb. 8 through 10, Della’s Kitchen in the Delano is presenting the Pepsi Dig In: Brunch with the Best Takeover featuring limited-edition dishes created by five Black restaurateurs from across the country.

The brunch is part of the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency in partnership with MGM Resorts International. Reservations: pepsidigin.com/brunchwithus.

◆ ◆ ◆

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, LPM Restaurant & Bar in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is serving its take on Tarte Tropézienne à la Fleur d’Oranger, the dessert from the French Riviera made famous in the 1950s by Brigitte Bardot when she was filming “… And God Created Woman” in St. Tropez.

The version fashioned by pastry chef Alexandre Mika features light brioche sliced in half, with an orange blossom and vanilla creme filling, dotted with pearl sugar. Cost: $18. The tarte will be offered on Valentine’s Day and for about two weeks thereafter.

◆ ◆ ◆

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, and 6500 W. Sahara Ave., is selling Valentine’s pizza kits with heart-shaped par-baked dough, sauce, toppings and instructions. Kits start at $14 for a mozzarella pizza, with additional toppings extra.

◆ ◆ ◆

Thousands of crystal prisms help enclose the space of Glass Bar, a new spot set to debut this winter at Planet Hollywood. The lounge, about 4,000 square feet, features beer, spirits, craft cocktails and bottle service. Glass Bar will occupy the former Heart Bar space in the center of the casino floor.

◆ ◆ ◆

Matthew-Lorèn Lindsay, lead sommelier and founder-owner of HireASommelier.com, is presenting a wine tasting and the Vegas premiere of “Somm: Cup of Salvation” on Feb. 18 at David Saxe Studio, 5030 W. Oquendo Road. VIP reception runs 6 to 7 p.m., general admission runs 7 to 8 p.m. and the screening begins at 8 p.m.

The documentary, called “absorbing” by The New York Times, tells the story of a winemaker and his daughter as they seek to revive ancient vineyards in their native Armenia and in Iran against a backdrop of violence and political repression.

Besides the screening and a tasting of wines from the film, the event features a red carpet walk, gift bags, giveaways, photo opportunities and networking. Tickets: $50-150. Details/purchase: cupofsalvationlv.com.

