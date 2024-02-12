Knights championship bling featured in Super Bowl halftime show
The Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship ring made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show at Allegiant Stadium.
A Golden Knights guest instructor flashed a Stanley Cup championship ring during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.
Rapper Lil Jon, who once called for the team to take more “shots” as a nod to the 2009 LMFAO song he was featured in, showed off the jewelry while performing with Usher at Allegiant Stadium. He performed his song “Turn Down for What” and then helped Usher and Ludacris with a rendition of their song “Yeah!”
