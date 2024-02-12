48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Super Bowl

Knights championship bling featured in Super Bowl halftime show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 5:55 pm
 
Rapper Lil Jon poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at ...
Rapper Lil Jon poses on the red carpet prior to the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis boxing fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A Golden Knights championship ring at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. ( ...
A Golden Knights championship ring at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Golden Knights guest instructor flashed a Stanley Cup championship ring during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

Rapper Lil Jon, who once called for the team to take more “shots” as a nod to the 2009 LMFAO song he was featured in, showed off the jewelry while performing with Usher at Allegiant Stadium. He performed his song “Turn Down for What” and then helped Usher and Ludacris with a rendition of their song “Yeah!”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
2
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
3
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
4
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
5
Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ wagers $1.1M on Super Bowl
Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ wagers $1.1M on Super Bowl
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball in for a touchdown agai ...
Super Bowl 58 game action — PHOTOS
RJ

Check out the best photos from the field as the 49ers and Chiefs square off in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Allegiant Stadium before the start of Super Bowl 58 Su ...
Super Bowl 58 pregame festivities — PHOTOS
RJ

Before the Chiefs and 49ers even took the field, the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas history got started with a bang at Allegiant Stadium.

More stories
Check out the Las Vegas Super Bowl jerseys for the Chiefs, 49ers
Check out the Las Vegas Super Bowl jerseys for the Chiefs, 49ers
49ers’ Super Bowl history: Joe Cool, John Candy and Young’s monkey
49ers’ Super Bowl history: Joe Cool, John Candy and Young’s monkey
Chiefs season recap: Team shakes off adversity, returns to Super Bowl
Chiefs season recap: Team shakes off adversity, returns to Super Bowl
Chiefs’ Super Bowl history: From game’s debut to ‘Kelce Bowl’
Chiefs’ Super Bowl history: From game’s debut to ‘Kelce Bowl’
NFL names officiating crew for Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium
NFL names officiating crew for Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium
Who are all the Super Bowl MVPs? What to know for your prop bet
Who are all the Super Bowl MVPs? What to know for your prop bet