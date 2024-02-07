50°F
Las Vegas-based sideline reporter dreams of working Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 6:56 pm
 
Updated February 7, 2024 - 9:56 am
Megan Olivi on Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 6, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Megan Olivi on Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 6, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Megan Olivi is dreaming about her future with the Super Bowl coming to her hometown.

The NFL sideline reporter for Fox hopes it leads her into a key role one day in the biggest game in sports.

“I would love to be the one on the sidelines that they’re calling upon to do the Super Bowl,” Olivi told the Review-Journal during an appearance on radio row Tuesday at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. “I’d be lying if I said anything different. I think I can get there. I think I have the abilities to do it and I hope one day it’s a goal I’m able to accomplish.”

Olivi is best known for her role on UFC broadcasts. She started appearing during NFL games on Fox six seasons ago.

Her first assignment was covering a Houston Texans game against her favorite team growing up, the New York Giants. The New Jersey native admitted to being a little starstruck.

“Eli Manning, whose jersey I had proudly worn for many years through college, was my first on-field interview,” Olivi said.

The 13-year resident of Las Vegas detailed the rest of her journey throughout her appearance on the Review-Journal set.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

