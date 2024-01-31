Need a Super Bowl ticket? Check out these prices

Fans looking to attend Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium should be prepared to pay record prices on the secondary ticket market.

Super Bowl LVIII merchandise from Kansas City Chiefs are displayed at the NFL Las Vegas store at the Forum Shop, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Super Bowl LVIII merchandise from San Francisco 49ers are displayed at the NFL Las Vegas store at the Forum Shop, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Shoppers walk past the NFL Las Vegas store at the Forum Shop, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jean Ziak of Chicago, a Kansas City Chiefs fan, checks out Super Bowl LVIII merchandise at the NFL Las Vegas store at the Forum Shop, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Shoppers check out Super Bowl LVIII merchandise at the NFL Las Vegas store at the Forum Shop, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Shoppers check out Super Bowl LVIII merchandise at the NFL Las Vegas store at the Forum Shop, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Shoppers, including Jean Ziak of Chicago, right, a Kansas City Chiefs fan, checks out Super Bowl LVIII merchandise at the NFL Las Vegas store at the Forum Shop, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Authentic Helmets signed by Joe Montana, left, and Patrick Mahomes are displayed at the NFL Las Vegas store at the Forum Shop, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Allegiant Stadium is seen dressed up for the Super Bowl, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, February 11, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The cheapest ticket Tuesday morning on no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick was listed at $8,300 for an undetermined seat in the 300 level at Allegiant Stadium. The average listing price of the 1,976 tickets listed on TickPick was $10,588.

The Chiefs and the 49ers advanced to Super Bowl 58 and will meet Feb. 11 for the Lombardi Trophy. The game is a rematch of Super Bowl 54, won by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 31-20.

“This is by far the most expensive (Super Bowl on record),” said Matt Ferrel, vice president-head of growth at TickPick. “When you look at 2021, when it was at 33 percent capacity because of COVID, you see an average ticket price around a little over $7,000, and we’re sitting at a little over $10,000 this year.”

The lure of the Strip and because Allegiant Stadium has a smaller capacity than most NFL stadiums are contributing factors to the higher prices, Ferrel said.

“I think that this is a situation of people being excited that it is in Vegas and the market is dictating a sizable demand,” Ferrel said. “I think it’s all demand based and excitement based at this point.”

Super Bowl tickets are tracking similar to the demand of Raiders home games, according to ticket search engine TicketIQ. The average listing price for Raiders home games is $1,035, 149 percent higher than the NFL average. Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market are tracking 96 percent higher than historical averages for the game.

This year’s Super Bowl is tracking to be 50 percent more expensive than last year’s game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where special events and the game were spread out across the Phoenix valley, Ferrel said. The majority of special events this year are located at properties in the resort corridor, within a few miles of Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee estimates there are more than 100 events — NFL sanctioned and unsanctioned — planned for next week.

”I think you’ll have a huge volume of people there to just draft off the energy and take advantage of the parties and entertainment, ” Ferrel said.

Despite the higher prices, there wasn’t a noticeable price shift once the Chiefs and the 49ers won Sunday’s conference championship games, Ferrel said.

“The prices stayed strong,” he said. “But I don’t think there was much room for the price to go higher.”

Prices tend to decrease between the days following the teams being set and the game. But this year might be different, Ferrel said.

”With this particular game, with this city and the excitement around it, we expect the prices to stay pretty consistent based on what we’re seeing right now,” he said.

Hospitality packages

The NFL’s official hospitality partner, On Location, still has ticket packages available.

On Location expects to provide hospitality services to 35 percent of the fans in attendance, according t0 Scott Jernigan, chief commercial officer of global sports for On Location and IMG Events.

The cheapest advertised packages, dubbed Kickoff Club with 49ers and Chiefs versions available, cost $8,505, with the total jumping to $10,035.90 after a $1,530.90 service fee. The package includes a ticket in Section 326, a pregame party at Super Bowl Experience at Mandalay Bay, all inclusive tailgate food and open bar, a Live DJ and interactive games.

The ticket packages are offered with different price points, depending on seat location, that go as high as $27,086.90, for seats in C111 Row 7.

On Location also offers ticket and hotel packages.

The cheapest offered price point is for a room for a single occupant at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas costing $15,595 before taxes and fees for a three-night stay. The package includes the hotel stay, a ticket in the 300 section, a pregame hospitality event within the stadium’s campus with live music, upgraded food and beverage options, NFL legend appearances, a picture opportunity with the Lombardi Trophy, access to the Super Bowl Experience, gifts and a cocktail reception Feb. 9 with Raiders legend Howie Long.

“We have seen incredible demand for On Location packages because they extend beyond just a ticket to the game,” Jernigan said in a statement. “(It) has resulted in the strongest sales effort in our Super Bowl history.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.