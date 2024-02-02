‘NFL theme park’ will test fans’ football skills Super Bowl week

The most family-friendly event of Super Bowl week will run Wednesday through Saturday at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center.

NFL football fans participate in the Super Bowl Experience, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Phoenix. Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb 12. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A participant throws a football in a passing exhibit at the Super Bowl Experience, the opening day for fans, leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The most family-friendly event leading up to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas is the NFL Experience.

The event, which officials call an “NFL theme park,” takes place at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center from Wednesday to Saturday. Fans of all ages can explore 70,000 square feet of all things football leading up to the showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

The space features 15 different activities that include the 40-yard dash, field-goal kicking and an obstacle course. There’s also two pickleball courts for those who want some non-football fun.

“(It has) everything, whether you’re 6 years old or 70 years old, you wanted to do as an NFL fan,” said Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business, international and league events. “Run the 40-(yard dash) against an LED wall against some of the fastest players in the NFL. Kick a field goal and realize how incredibly hard it is.”

There are also 22 sponsor spaces, 18 exhibits and four retail locations within the convention center space. A 36,000-square-foot NFL shop will feature Super Bowl merchandise and player memorabilia.

Various NFL players will also be part of meet-and-greets and autograph sessions. Fans can take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and view Super Bowl rings from every past champion as well.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, who won three titles with the 49ers, will deliver the Lombardi Trophy to the event Wednesday. The hardware can’t be touched except by a player or coach from a winning team.

“It was before the NFC champs were determined, so he was locked in a couple of weeks ago,” said Nicki Ewell, the NFL’s senior director of events.

Fans are encouraged to download the NFL OnePass app before visiting the NFL Experience or any other Super Bowl event. It features information about the entire week and the day of the game itself, NFL senior director of live events Katie Keenan said.

Locals hoping to visit the NFL Experience should do so Wednesday or Thursday before more visitors arrive for the game. Tickets are $25 Wednesday and are $50 Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Children 12 and under are free.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.