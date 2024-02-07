47°F
Super Bowl

‘Nobody wants to hear Carrot Top’s take on politics’ — VIDEO

Carrot Top talks Super Bowl and inspiration for starting comedy
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 6:29 pm
 
Carrot Top holds his wager for the Raiders to win the Super Bowl after placing it at the BetMGM ...
Carrot Top holds his wager for the Raiders to win the Super Bowl after placing it at the BetMGM Sportsbook at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Carrot Top’s love of sports radio from a young age helped propel his career as a comedian.

Perhaps that explains why he’s an annual visitor to Super Bowl radio row.

He’s able to experience the media spectacle for the first time in his hometown this year, however. He’s enjoying every bit of it leading up to Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

“You walk around and say, “Oh, I listen to that guy and I never knew what he looked like,” the longtime Strip performer said during an appearance with the Review-Journal on Tuesday.

Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, explained the station he listened to during college was repeatedly playing promos for an open mic night. He eventually heard the commercial so much he decided to give comedy a try.

Now, he’s in his 18th year at Luxor.

Thompson sat down with the Review-Journal and discussed whether he has incorporated any football material into his act and how he navigates the political divide in the country.

Hint: “Nobody wants to hear Carrot Top’s take on politics.”

