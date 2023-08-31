Select Super Bowl ticket packages to go on sale next week

Two ticket packages for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium will go on sale Thursday.

Two ticket packages for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium will go on sale next week.

On Location, NFL’s official hospitality partner, will open their One the Fifty and Touchdown Club ticket packages to the public Thursday.

On Location is seeing record demand for the Feb. 11 game, with two previous VIP ticket and hospitality offerings already selling out via the company’s priority access and access guaranteed deposit programs.

“There is no city that matches the spectacle and excitement of Super Bowl weekend quite like Las Vegas,” Scott Jernigan, chief commercial officer at On Location & IMG Events, said in a statement. “The fact that we’ve already sold out of two of our most popular hospitality experiences shows people are eagerly anticipating the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas.”

The On The Fifty package is considered the signature offering from On Location for Super Bowls, which features the top of the line seats in Allegiant Stadium, meet and greets with NFL legends and postgame field access. Fans with this package receive access to the Champions Club in Allegiant Stadium, where they will enjoy an all-inclusive menu of food and beverage options.

On the Fifty guests also receive immediate access to their seats upon arrival to the stadium, private restrooms, a view of the 50-yard line and a champagne toast. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 also will be hosted in the On the Fifty space.

The Touchdown Club ticket option includes tickets to the Super Bowl and access to On Location’s tailgate party outside of Allegiant Stadium. Rock legend Billy Idol is scheduled to perform during the pregame event.

