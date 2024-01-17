Super Bowl ads coming to pedestrian bridges over Las Vegas Strip

An agreement between the National Football League and Clark County will allow Super Bowl ads to be displayed on pedestrian bridges ahead of the big game.

A rendering of possible Super Bowl signage on the Las Vegas Strip. (NFL)

Visitors to the Strip can expect to see Super Bowl ads displayed on pedestrian bridges ahead of the big game.

Clark County commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday with the National Football League and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee to allow the organizations to advertise the annual league championship game on Strip pedestrian bridges ahead of the Feb. 11 game.

Every commissioner except Justin Jones disclosed on the record their involvement with the host committee. Jones said he has had no involvement.

The decor will consist of graphics applied to both sides of pedestrian bridges at eight locations on Las Vegas Boulevard, from the intersection at Tropicana Avenue to the intersection at Sands Avenue, starting Jan. 29.

After game day, the NFL and the host committee will have 48 hours to remove the signage.

According to the agreement, the advertisements will only feature promotions of the Super Bowl itself — not paid advertising.

The NFL unveiled possible renderings of Super Bowl signage on pedestrian bridges during a presentation before county commissioners in December.

The agreement also authorizes the county director of public works to sign separate contracts with the NFL if the league wants to place advertisements on the privately owned pedestrian bridge between Treasure Island and The Venetian.

During the last legislative session, Nevada lawmakers approved a bill allowing for commercial advertising on or over certain highways before, during or after a sporting event, concert or festival with an anticipated economic impact of at least $250 million.

The advertisements may only be placed and maintained for two weeks.

State law previously restricted the placement of commercial advertising on certain highways. The new law requires a special event’s organizer to receive approval from a public authority to place and maintain the advertising.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority certified in October that next month’s Super Bowl would provide an anticipated economic impact of $250 million or more.

