Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect deadline approaching

Local businesses looking to be included in the Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect program are running out of time.

A Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee helmet and Business Connect football on display at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 14, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Qualifying businesses have until March 10 to apply to the program, which is aimed at including local businesses that are minority-, woman-, veteran-, LGBTQ- and disabled-owned businesses with contracts tied to the Super Bowl.

The initiative for Las Vegas’ Super Bowl, taking place Feb. 11, launched in December and has already seen high interest, according to Myisha Boyce, chief community engagement officer at the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee.

“The mission of the Business Connect program is to supply NFL vendors a robust list of local, diverse, event-ready businesses for Super Bowl LVIII,” Boyce said in a statement. “In turn, the selected businesses will have the opportunity to work on the nation’s largest sporting event as it takes place for the first time ever in Las Vegas… Beyond the registration deadline, there will continue to be opportunities for businesses to engage with the Host Committee and its partners.”

To be eligible to participate in the program businesses must fit the following requirements:

— Be at least 51 percent minority, woman, veteran, LGBTQ or disability owned, and be certified as such

— Have been an established business in Las Vegas prior to June 2020

— Be the direct source for all the goods or services offered

— Provide goods or services needed by the NFL contractors.

Nearly 30 categories of businesses from catering, janitorial, event production and transportation and more are needed to help carry out the Super Bowl.

Any Las Vegas Valley business that meets the program’s eligibility requirements can register at www.lvsuperbowlhc.com/business-connect.

Businesses selected for the program will be included in the Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect Resource Guide, which NFL vendors and event producers will use to identify local suppliers to fulfill their Super Bowl LVIII sub-contracting needs.

To help connect eligible business to contractors, the Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee also hosts networking events and development workshops to prepare businesses to compete for contracts and develop business strategies that aid qualifying companies in enhancing and managing their growth.

