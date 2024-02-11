Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas — LIVE BLOG

Las Vegas will host its first Super Bowl today when the Chiefs and 49ers kick off at Allegiant Stadium. Our live blog will track what’s going on around the city.

Allegiant Stadium is seen dressed up for the Super Bowl as Super Bowl preparations continue, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, February 11, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Parking garage event prices at MGM Resorts properties, which kick in 4 hours before kickoff, will run fans $75 at the Luxor and $100 at Mandalay Bay. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Media on the shuttle to Allegiant Stadium. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas will host its first Super Bowl today when the Chiefs and 49ers kick off this afternoon.

But the action isn’t all at Allegiant Stadium. Follow our live blog for all of the news and festivities happening around the city as the world focuses on Las Vegas.

10:38 a.m.

‘Vegas is made for this’

Outside Harrah’s on the Strip, Raymond Takash sported a red Brock Purdy jersey.

Takash, 41, hails from Los Angeles. He, his wife and his friends checked into the Venetian on Friday.

“The Super Bowl should be here every year,” he said, taking in the scene. “Vegas is made for this.”

He expects the Niners to win a close game, but added that Travis Kelce may find an extra spark in Taylor Swift.

“She’s good for the game,” Takash said. “I’m not a hater.”

-Peter S. Levitt

10:16 a.m.

Taylor who?

Jerry Sapp, 57, of Columbia, Missouri, walked along the Strip outside the Venetian sporting an olive-drab top emblazoned with a Chiefs logo.

“We rented a cabana at Circa to watch the game,” Sapp said, peering ahead for his group.

Sapp, who has “been coming to Vegas for decades,” said he would be joined by more than a dozen other Chiefs fans in his cabana later today.

Asked who will win and whether Taylor Swift factor into the final score, Sapp shouted: “Chiefs!”

Then he feigns confusion. “Taylor who?”

-Peter S. Levitt

10:10 a.m.

Ready for things to pick up

Harry Reid International Airport is experiencing the calm before the storm.

Just like when the eye of a hurricane makes landfall, there’s not a lot of turmoil as there was before and after the storm hits.

For Reid, it was busy activity leading up to Saturday, followed by a relatively calm Sunday morning, then lots of activity Monday and Tuesday.

What will be going on while the game is played less than a half mile away?

We’ll see later today.

But for now, it’s a typically slow Sunday morning. On normal weekends, things start to pick up later in the day on Sunday, but because Super Bowl 58 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and likely last until close to 7 p.m., it’s going to be a different feel.

Uber driver Thomas said pickups and deliveries to the airport were slow for him this morning and he didn’t see a whole lot of activity on the Strip. But Strip employees he delivered to their jobs said Saturday activity was pretty robust with casinos filled with slot and table-game players and others getting their bets down at the sports books.

–Richard N. Velotta

9 a.m.

Hefty parking prices

With no on-site parking at Allegiant Stadium for Sunday’s Super Bowl, fans who drive to the big game will pay hefty prices to park nearby.

Parking garage event prices at MGM Resorts properties, which kick in 4 hours before kickoff, will run fans $75 at the Luxor and $100 at Mandalay Bay.

The two resorts flank Hacienda Avenue, where the bridge over Interstate 15 will serve as the main fan entrance to the Super Bowl.

-Mick Akers

9 a.m.

Heightened security

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has classified Super Bowl 58 as a Special Event Assessment Rating Level 1 event, which means it qualifies it for extensive federal support.

More than 350 DHS personnel are involved in dedicated security operations in and around the Las Vegas area and more than 60 Transportation Security Administration explosive detection canines and their handlers are in town to assist with security operations at key venues throughout Las Vegas as well as at Harry Reid International Airport. These working canines are specially trained to detect explosives and explosive components.

Projections are also showing that more than 118,000 passengers returning home will flow through TSA checkpoints at Reid Airport Monday. Tuesday will continue to be busy with more than 85,000 departing passengers and crew expected through the security checkpoints.

All lanes are planned to be open at Terminal 1’s A/B, C Annex and C/D checkpoints and, at Terminal 3’s upper and lower checkpoints.

In addition, TSA will operate the Terminal 3 lower checkpoint on Sunday and Monday from 5 a.m. to midnight. On Tuesday, that checkpoint will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Agents have been briefed to know which sections of the airport will be busiest when, based on the number of flights departing by gate and will be ready to everybody out to their respective destinations.

– Richard N. Velotta