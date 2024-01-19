The road to Las Vegas: How each remaining team can reach Super Bowl

Here’s a look at the eight remaining teams in the NFL playoffs, with analysis and odds to win the conference title and qualify for Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

Six teams were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after wild-card weekend, leaving eight to compete for a trip to Las Vegas to play in the city’s first Super Bowl.

They will be in action this weekend in the divisional round, with the survivors playing for the right to represent their respective conference Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Here’s a look at what each team must do to punch its ticket to Las Vegas:

AFC

Baltimore Ravens (13-4 regular-season record, +115 odds to win the AFC at Caesars Sportsbook): Not much changed about the outlook for the Ravens, who had a first-round bye. Each of the higher-seeded teams won, so the field of challengers is as difficult as possible. The path is simple, though. The Ravens must win two home games — starting Saturday against the Texans — to make the Super Bowl and shed the silly narrative about quarterback Lamar Jackson losing important games.

Buffalo Bills (11-6, +230): Buffalo took care of business with a win over Pittsburgh, but the competition takes a step up Sunday. A common narrative around Buffalo has been the team and fans wanted the challenge of Kansas City, which has been its postseason nemesis. That wish has been granted, and the Bills believe home-field advantage could be enough to eliminate the Chiefs. A win would spark a huge celebration in western New York, but the reward most likely would be a trip to Baltimore.

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6, +310): You might have heard something this week about this being the first true postseason road game of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career. Mahomes will look to prove he can take his show on the road, and he’s been good away from Arrowhead Stadium, putting up even better numbers in several categories. Somebody just needs to make sure to remind their wide receivers to line up onside.

Houston Texans (10-7, 13-1 odds): What a victory for Houston last week. First-year coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud backed up their breakout season with a dominant performance against the Browns. The Texans will have to win two road games to advance to Las Vegas.

NFC

San Francisco 49ers (12-5 regular-season record, -200 odds to win the NFC at Caesars Sportsbook): The odds of the 49ers making the Super Bowl improved without them taking the field last weekend. Green Bay’s upset of the Cowboys knocked second-seeded Dallas out of the bracket and cleared San Francisco’s path a bit. The 49ers, who host the Packers on Saturday, won’t have to leave home to qualify for the quick trip to Las Vegas, where they could annoy local fans by winning a championship on the field the Raiders call home.

Detroit Lions (12-5,+330): The only thing better for the city of Detroit than hosting an NFL playoff game is getting to host two home playoff games. The Lions haven’t won two playoff games in the same season since 1957. They have a great opportunity to change that against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8, 10-1 odds): The Buccaneers put Philadelphia out of its misery, mercifully ending the season of the defending NFC champions. Now they will go on the road and try to deal with a buzzing Ford Field in Detroit. The Bucs probably will have to win two road games to play in Allegiant Stadium.

Green Bay Packers (9-8, 10-1 odds): What a remarkable performance the Packers delivered against the Cowboys. The game plan was perfect, and quarterback Jordan Love executed it flawlessly. The bad news is the Packers will have to win twice on the road to reach Las Vegas. The good news is the Cowboys were the league’s best home team, and the Packers passed that test.

