59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Super Bowl

This Las Vegas team made it to the Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2024 - 3:13 pm
 
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas and above the Lux ...
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas and above the Luxor in this Review-Journal file photo. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Two jets from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, one of them flying inverted, perform during the ...
Two jets from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, one of them flying inverted, perform during the Aviation Nation show at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Lt. Col. John Caldwell of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds waves to the crowd as he taxis his ai ...
Lt. Col. John Caldwell of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds waves to the crowd as he taxis his aircraft before takeoff during the Aviation Nation show at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over next month’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, according to a Nellis Air Force Base spokeswoman.

“The official announcement is coming out Wednesday,” Sgt. Alexi Bosarge said.

A post on X on Wednesday afternoon appeared to imply that three teams will participate in the game, but Bosarge clarified that the third team is the Nellis-based Thunderbirds, with the two teams that qualify for the game yet to be decided.

The Thunderbirds, officially known as the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron, are assigned to the 57th Wing.

The team performs in dozens of air shows across the United States each year and are primarily a recruiting tool for the Air Force. During the COVID-19 pandemic and in subsequent years, the Thunderbirds performed a number of flyovers across Las Vegas on their way home from air shows.

Details of their involvement are expected to be released next week.

The game is Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium, just a few miles south on Interstate 15 from the Thunderbirds’ home.

The Thunderbirds were formed in 1953 and were based at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona before moving in 1956 to Nellis, where they have been based ever since.

They fly F-16C aircraft. Their first show of the 2024 season will be a flyover for the Daytona 500 in Florida on Feb. 18.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
2
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
3
Raiders appear close to naming head coach, general manager
Raiders appear close to naming head coach, general manager
4
CARTOONS: Even John Kerry can’t top this Biden flip-flop
CARTOONS: Even John Kerry can’t top this Biden flip-flop
5
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
UNLV gunamn’s motive remains elusive, sheriff says
UNLV gunamn’s motive remains elusive, sheriff says
Las Vegas man gets 16 years in prison for drug sales
Las Vegas man gets 16 years in prison for drug sales
DOJ sues Nevada to protect pension rights of military servicemembers
DOJ sues Nevada to protect pension rights of military servicemembers
Henderson wants feedback on 215 construction project
Henderson wants feedback on 215 construction project
Raiders star defensive end: Don’t mess up coaching decision again
Raiders star defensive end: Don’t mess up coaching decision again
Gluten-free fast food chain postpones Las Vegas grand opening
Gluten-free fast food chain postpones Las Vegas grand opening