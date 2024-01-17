This Las Vegas team made it to the Super Bowl

The Air Force thunderbirds will be part of the festivities when the NFL championship game comes to Allegiant Stadium for the first time next month.

The Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over next month’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, according to a Nellis Air Force Base spokeswoman.

“The official announcement is coming out Wednesday,” Sgt. Alexi Bosarge said.

A post on X on Wednesday afternoon appeared to imply that three teams will participate in the game, but Bosarge clarified that the third team is the Nellis-based Thunderbirds, with the two teams that qualify for the game yet to be decided.

The Thunderbirds, officially known as the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron, are assigned to the 57th Wing.

The team performs in dozens of air shows across the United States each year and are primarily a recruiting tool for the Air Force. During the COVID-19 pandemic and in subsequent years, the Thunderbirds performed a number of flyovers across Las Vegas on their way home from air shows.

Details of their involvement are expected to be released next week.

The game is Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium, just a few miles south on Interstate 15 from the Thunderbirds’ home.

The Thunderbirds were formed in 1953 and were based at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona before moving in 1956 to Nellis, where they have been based ever since.

They fly F-16C aircraft. Their first show of the 2024 season will be a flyover for the Daytona 500 in Florida on Feb. 18.

