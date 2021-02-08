Tom Brady, Buccaneers roll to victory in Super Bowl LV

Brady captured his seventh Super Bowl and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win their second Sunday with another magnificent performance.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after his team scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antonio Brown (81) makes a touchdown reception against Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field at halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr., holding the ball, celebrates after making an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates as he scores a touchdown during the Super Bowl LV game of Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, left, speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after a play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) goes over a play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (28) celebrates a touchdown run with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Fireworks explode after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis celebrates at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) sits on the field after an incomplete pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) looks on in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. celebrates after making an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop (3) celebrates his point after against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson (98) lies on the field at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tom Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns Sunday to propel the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The victory is Brady’s seventh in a Super Bowl and Tampa Bay’s second.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was under duress all game, finishing 26 of 49 for 270 yards and and two interceptions.

