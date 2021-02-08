54°F
Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady, Buccaneers roll to victory in Super Bowl LV

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2021 - 7:13 pm
 
Updated February 7, 2021 - 8:06 pm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) goes over a play during the first half of the N ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after his team scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antonio Brown (81) makes a touchdown reception against Kansas City Chiefs ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antonio Brown (81) makes a touchdown reception against Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown p ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field at halftime of the NFL Super Bow ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field at halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, runs form Tampa Bay Buccaneers co ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr., holding the ball, celebrates after making an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates as he scores a touchdown during the Super Bowl LV ...
Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates as he scores a touchdown during the Super Bowl LV game of Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, left, speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarter ...
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, left, speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after a play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) goes over a play during the first half of t ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) goes over a play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (28) celebrates a touchdown run with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outsi ...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runbs against the Kansas City Chiefs during ...
Fireworks explode after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, right, celebrates with teammate Tom Brady ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis celebrates at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. celebrates after an interception agains ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis celebrates at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) sits on the field after an incomplete pass as Ta ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) sits on the field after an incomplete pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) looks on in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. celebrates after making an interception ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. celebrates after making an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop (3) celebrates his point after against the Kansas City ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop (3) celebrates his point after against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette runs for a touch down against the Kansas Ci ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during the NFL Super Bowl 55 footbal ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson (98) lies on the field at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 55 ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson (98) lies on the field at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tom Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns Sunday to propel the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The victory is Brady’s seventh in a Super Bowl and Tampa Bay’s second.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was under duress all game, finishing 26 of 49 for 270 yards and and two interceptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

This photo shows a scene from Jeep brand's 2021 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Rob DeMartin/Jee ...
Super Bowl ads went for nostalgia, light humor
By Mae Anderson The Associated Press

Brands sought to relieve the tension of Super Bowl LV — and the year — with lighthearted commercials stuffed with celebrities and nostalgic characters.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, speaks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick ...
Tom Brady wins 7th Super Bowl
RJ

Brady continues to excel, completing 9 of 11 passes for 86 yards and two scores — one to Gronkowski and another to Antonio Brown.

Dan Belcher sculpts the Lombardi Trophy out of sand outside Raymond James Stadium ahead of Supe ...
Super Bowl line drops at Las Vegas sportsbooks
By / RJ

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-point favorites in the Super Bowl across the board at Las Vegas sportsbooks after BetMGM and Station Casinos lowered the line Friday from 3½.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes a catch and run for a first down against the Bu ...
5 key Super Bowl matchups
By / RJ

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are the headliners for Super Bowl LV, but other matchups may decide the winner on Sunday.