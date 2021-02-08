Tom Brady, Buccaneers roll to victory in Super Bowl LV
Brady captured his seventh Super Bowl and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win their second Sunday with another magnificent performance.
Tom Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns Sunday to propel the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
The victory is Brady’s seventh in a Super Bowl and Tampa Bay’s second.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was under duress all game, finishing 26 of 49 for 270 yards and and two interceptions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.