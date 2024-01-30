Where Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce should dine in Vegas

Our restaurant reporter offers suggestions from clubstaurants to utter privacy for the Super Bowl’s super couple.

Taylor Swift speaks with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce, an Object of Outstanding Astronomical Beauty, continues to upend the space-time continuum. The next incursion? Sidereal signs point to Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Kelce and his fellow Kansas City Chiefs are defending their 2023 title against the San Francisco 49ers. Swift is expected to streak across the skies from Tokyo, where she has a tour date, to Vegas in time to cheer on her boyfriend in the Big Game.

American Airlines has introduced flight numbers to and from Vegas during Super Bowl weekend that match the singer’s birth year (1989) and Kelce’s jersey (No. 87). The CEO of the Super Bowl Host Committee has laid it on thick in advance of the Swift-Kelce conjunction.

But the most important question remains: Where will the superstars eat while they’re in town?

The couple had date night at the New York City Nobu about three months ago, and Swift did a girls’ night there last week, so Nobu in Caesars Palace seems like a solid bet.

Maybe the couple feels like getting sticky, in honor of the Chiefs hometown. In that case, they should tuck into pork ribs swaddled in sweet-spicy Kansas City-style sauce at Mabel’s BBQ in the Palms. As the napkins pile up, love grows — or at least cleans up.

If the singer wants to celebrate Champagne problems (in the best sense) with her boyfriend, there’s Garagiste Wine Room, which has the best bubbles in the city.

Clubstaurants seem to exert a gravitational pull on celebrities, and nowhere does clubstaurants like Vegas.

Comet Swift-Kelce would find themselves in easy orbit at Toca Madera, the modern Mexican steakhouse next door to Aria; or at Delilah in Wynn Las Vegas, where taking cellphone images is banned; or at the new Komodo in the Fontainebleau, where Asian-esque dishes touch down amid music that goes up as the night gets later. (Don’t miss: honey truffle salmon sashimi).

Or the couple could quit the white-hot galactic center, restaurant-wise, and book the hidden omakase chambers at Wakuda in The Venetian. Our advice? Shut the moon door to the dining room, brush chopsticks (romantic!) over the transcendent bites the chef prepares and enjoy the most heavenly space of all: privacy.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.