Golden Knights helmet stickers honor boy killed in North Las Vegas

(Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

The Golden Knights added stickers to their helmets Wednesday night to honor the 12-year-old boy who died after he and his sister were hit by a truck on their way home from school on Feb. 14.

Alex Bush and his 9-year-old sister, Charlotte, were walking home from Somerset Academy when they were struck in a crosswalk in North Las Vegas.

Our players are wearing stickers to honor the memory of one of our own: Alex Bush, a 12-year-old who tragically lost his life due to a distracted driver while walking home from school. Alex was a goalie in the VGK youth hockey program. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/OtaMNHjGcF — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 27, 2020

The sticker on the Golden Knights’ helmets has the boy’s initials and the number 29 on a goalie helmet. The team said in a tweet that the Bush was a goalie in the team’s youth hockey program.

According to the tweet, “Charlotte remains in critical condition from the accident but she is ‘still fighting and still feisty.’”

The Knights host the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

