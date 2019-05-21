4 Golden Knights advance to World Championship quarterfinals

Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore advanced in the tournament with Canada, while forward Nikita Gusev advanced with Russia.

Canada's Mark Stone, right, celebrates with Canada's Jonathan Marchessault, left, after scoring his sides second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Canada and Germany at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Golden Knights players Jonathan Marchessault (from left), Mark Stone and Shea Theodore are playing for Canada in the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photos)

Golden Knights players Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, Shea Theodore and Nikita Gusev advanced Tuesday to the quarterfinals of the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.

Stone, Marchessault and Theodore helped Canada defeat the U.S. 3-0 in its final preliminary game, with Stone recording an assist. Canada (6-1) won six straight games to finish atop the Group A standings and will play Switzerland (4-3) on Thursday.

Stone and Marchessault finished tied for second in points on the team with nine, while Theodore finished in a tie for second among defensemen with five (one goal, four assists).

Gusev, who helped Russia (7-0) defeat Sweden 7-4 in its final preliminary game to finish atop the Group B standings, will play the U.S. (4-2 plus an overtime win) on Thursday. Gusev was the sixth-leading scorer of the preliminary round with 12 points (three goals, nine assists).

